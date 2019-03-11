DRS Imaging Services Appoints Jeff Russo as EVP of Sales and Marketing

SPRINGFIELD, N.J., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DRS Imaging Services LLC is very pleased to announce that Mr. Jeff Russo has joined the company as the Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Jeff will focus his attention on serving existing DRS Imaging Services clients and working to provide document scanning services and software solutions to new customers.

As an industry veteran, Jeff has been in the imaging and content management space for over 25 years. Jeff comes to DRS from DocuWare as he served as an East Coast Senior Sales Director position where he managed a team of eight regional sales directors. Prior to his position as East Coast Director, Jeff was a Regional Sales Director and grew his region over 400% in five years.

We welcome Jeff and his family along with his industry expertise to DRS Imaging Services team. He will work primarily from our corporate headquarters in Springfield, NJ and will have global responsibilities. Contact Jeff at jeff.russo@drsimaging.com.

About DRS Imaging Services

DRS Imaging Services, a HiGro company, is headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey, DRS was founded in 1964 and is a provider of document conversion technology and services to the Healthcare, Education, Finance, and Government markets. DRS has 11 locations and 300+ employees.

For more information, please visit https://www.drsimaging.com or call (877) 924-8680.

About HiGro Group

Based in New York, The HiGro Group is a private equity investment firm focused on impact investing in the business and technology services sector. The HiGro Group is minority owned and controlled. The HiGro Group enlists its investor base of ultra-high net worth to structure and invest in traditional buy-outs of well-established companies with potential for high growth. For more information, please visit www.higrogroup.com.

