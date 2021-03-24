Drs. John and Julie Gottman receive the Psychotherapy Networker Lifetime Achievement Award and look to the future with Gottman Connect

In recognition of those who make such extraordinary contributions, the Psychotherapy Networker Lifetime Achievement Award is given to a person or persons whose life's work has had such an impact on our understanding of psychotherapy, on the way psychotherapists practice their craft, and on the lives of the people who are served by mental health professionals around the world." —Psychotherapy Networker

While accepting the award, Drs. John and Julie Gottman demonstrated their ongoing work to apply their method to a world consistently reliant on technology by sharing Gottman Connect with their peers. Gottman Connect is a relationship well-being platform built by closely aligned sister companies Affective Software and The Gottman Institute. It was designed to greatly expand access to critical relationship tools using the Gottmans' scientific approach to couples' therapy.

Rafael Lisitsa, CEO of Affective Software said: "The teams at Affective Software and The Gottman Institute are delighted that John and Julie Gottman have received the Psychotherapy Networker Lifetime Achievement Award. At Gottman Connect , we have recently released new programs in the Gottman Relationship Coach series to help people improve the most important relationships in their lives. We are also excited to be accepting new applicants to extend the use of the renowned Gottman Love Lab in order to help more couples seeking therapy."

Drs John and Julie Gottman said: "We are very grateful and humbled to receive the Psychotherapy Networker Lifetime Achievement Award. We are extremely thankful to the hundreds of thousands of individuals, couples and therapists who have supported our work for so many years. We look forward to making our products available to all people who can benefit from them."

The Gottman Institute . Drs. John and Julie Gottman have revolutionized the study of marriage. For nearly four decades they have conducted research on all facets of relationships. At the Institute, they developed an approach that not only supports and repairs troubled marriages and committed relationships, but strengthens happy ones. The Gottman Institute provides workshops and training materials for couples. The Institute is committed to an ongoing program of research that increases the understanding of relationships and adds to the development of interventions that have been carefully evaluated.

Affective Software, Inc . is a software company with patented technology founded by Dr. John Gottman, Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, The Gottman Institute, and Microsoft veteran and technology executive Rafael Lisitsa, who is the company's CEO. Dr. Vladimir Brayman is the company's CTO. Affective Software is combining the Gottmans' science with cutting edge expertise in software, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning to deliver proven relationship couples' assessment methods and intervention exercises оn smartphones, tablets, and computers.

SOURCE The Gottman Institute

Related Links

www.gottman.com

