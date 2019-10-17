Drs. Kline + Green™ Launch New Website For Nail Health & Repair Products

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drs. Kline + Green (www.doctorsklineandgreen.com), a prominent nail restoration company recently launched a new website to better educate dermatologists and consumers on their clinically proven nail health and repair products, Clear + Restore and Hydrate. The clinically proven, top selling products have their individual benefits. Clear + Restore was developed to revive damaged nails, while also alleviating the symptoms of nail fungus. Hydrate is a gentle, effective preventative product for dry, undernourished nails or heels.

In 1999, Drs. Kline + Green was issued two patents, making huge strides in the nail care industry. With the launch of their new website, they can now showcase their products, benefits, results, clinical trial information and the portfolios of Doctor Mitchell Kline, MD, FAAD, and Doctor Jeremy Green, MD. Their digital landscape also captures product achievements with the use of reviews, before and after graphics, and educational resources, such as information on nail fungus.

According to CEO Lora Drasner, "We have been serving individuals on our website and Amazon, high-end spas, and leaders in the healthcare field with seamless service and top of the line, clinically proven products. Our new website conveys our comprehensive offerings and educates the marketplace. Our sales and reviews say it all."

The Drs. Kline + Green™ offers a selection of value-focused, innovative nail care products, bringing individuals healthier and stronger nails after 30 to 90 days (guaranteed*). With a mission to offer safe, high-quality products, Drs. Kline + Green are actively pushing not only nail products but nail care education.



Drs. Kline + Green™ continues to expand product lines and drive additional resources towards research and development. For more information on Drs. Kline + Green™ products, please visit https://doctorsklineandgreen.com or call 1-800-CLRNAIL (257-6245).

SOURCE Drs. Kline + Green

