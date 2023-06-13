DrSkin Med Spa Introduces Revolutionary Acne Treatment: AviClear

DrSkin Med Spa, in partnership with Cutera, a leading provider of laser and other energy-based systems for dermatologists and aesthetic practitioners worldwide, has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that harness the power of science and nature to enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective treatments to their patients since 1988.

State-Of-The-Art Technology

AviClear is the first FDA cleared energy-based device for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe acne. Through extensive clinical trials AviClear has been proven safe and effective to provide long-term resolution of acne no matter age, race, or gender.

In addition to reducing existing acne, clinical trials show that future breakout episodes are shorter, less intense, and more infrequent following the AviClear procedure. Further, acne clearance results continue to improve over time, demonstrating the long-term efficacy of this novel treatment. Importantly, no pain mitigation was utilized or required by any clinical study participant.

Acne vulgaris is a universal skin disease, affecting approximately 50 million American teens, and young adults each year. Overproduction of sebum by the sebaceous gland is one of the leading causes of acne. AviClear resolves acne at the source by selectively targeting the sebocytes and suppressing sebum production. AviClear was born to redefine the treatment of acne, all without a prescription and side effects.

Physician Testimonial

"Up until now treatment for moderate to severe acne has shown short term durability and been mostly ineffective. I've tested and trialed devices in this category, with similar claims, but found most are painful and not efficacious. Couple that with the fact that many platforms have contraindications that disqualify the majority of patients seeking treatment. Further, oral medications and topical prescriptions present different challenges, like constant administration and patient compliance," said board certified plastic surgeon and Medical Director for DrSkin Med Spa, Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD.

"We're excited to bring this trailblazing technology to our practice so we can start change lives today, on day 1. We're results driven, but just as focused on the patient experience, so it's paramount every patient feels safe and comfortable during each treatment session. Given initial feedback has been positive and patients indicated throughout the clinical trial period that the treatment was comfortable and efficacious we couldn't be happier and more enthusiastic to be the first and only office offering this amazing treatment in the East Valley," reiterated Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD.

Safe and Effective

AviClear was recently awarded the "Best Laser Treatment for Acne" by Cosmopolitan Magazine and has seen widespread interest from physicians and patients throughout North America.

Safe and efficacious for all skin types, AviClear utilizes a unique 1726 nm wavelength that selectively targets sebaceous glands without any collateral damage to healthy surrounding tissue, resulting in a reduction of acne lesions for patients with both acne vulgaris and cystic acne, regardless of the presence of Accutane which is not a contraindication to receiving treatment.

Most patients experience some reduction after the first treatment, and over 50% after just three treatments, with many reporting continued improvement for up to nine months post-treatment.

AviClear can also be used as a preventative measure for younger patients entering puberty to stop acne before it starts. Results are long-lasting with acne clearance visible for up to two years in clinical studies.

With no side effects, patients, and skin experts agree, AviClear is the perfect laser technology for individuals seeking a more naturopathic approach to treatment, or for those who do not want to use drugs or oral/topical medication that may cause unwanted side effects and or harsh skin irritations.

More Information

DrSkin Med Spa continues to separate themselves as the industry leader in medical aesthetics with this novel offering. They have cemented their market status and bespoke model by offering a variety of added therapeutic treatment options that can be coupled with AviClear to compound and enhance patient outcomes for every body.

