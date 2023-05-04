DrSkin Med Spa Launches Pain-Free, Non-invasive Body Contouring with Bespoke Intelligence

Since inception, DrSkin Med Spa invested with devices by Venus Concept, an innovative leader in the global medical aesthetic technology industry, with a broad product portfolio of minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic, and hair restoration technologies. Presently, Venus Concept offers products to 60 countries, 18 direct markets, and is now bringing Arizona its first 360° Complete Body Shaping Solution, Venus Bliss MAX™ to DrSkin Med Spa in Gilbert, Arizona.

Three Technologies, One Complete Solution

A breakthrough cosmetic treatment for nonsurgical body contouring, the Venus Bliss MAX™ combines three aesthetic technologies in one sophisticated platform. It is the most advanced three-in-one solution for body treatments targeting fat, muscle, and skin effectively and comfortably, maximizing results and satisfaction by tailoring the right modality for each indication.

According to Dr. Rohit Jaiswal, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon and medical director of DrSkin Med Spa, Venus Bliss MAX™ works "by combining fat loss, skin tightening, and muscle development in one device... And by offering the full gamut of bespoke non-invasive body treatments on one device we have an extra layer of confidence that patients always get the most out of every treatment."

A Safe & Effective Treatment

Non-invasive, energy-based fat reduction procedures like Venus Bliss MAX™ have become increasingly popular and more widely available as compelling alternatives to surgical approaches.

"It was only a few years ago surgical liposuction was the only option for patients wanting to slim, shape, tone, and contour their bodies. It's 2023, people want an edge, an extra push where diet and exercise just aren't enough," states Dr. Rohit Jaiswal. "And now, with advancements in technology, we can offer patients a no downtime option that's easier than ever to treat the whole body or just trouble spots without surgery, pain-free."

That is what Venus Bliss MAX™ provides. This unique body contouring treatment is safe for all skin types, including darker complexions, and requires no downtime after treatment.

Furthermore, Venus Bliss MAX™ is equipped with an advanced connectivity module, enabling "Internet of Things" (IoT) capability — the latest data collection technology to enhance business operations. IoT collects treatment and demographic information that will help providers optimize business practices and provide clinical insights.

Plus, clinical data supports claims the Venus Bliss MAX™ delivers a significant reduction of fat in stubborn areas that may be otherwise resistant to diet and exercise. The Venus Bliss MAX™ has demonstrated consistent fat reduction in various areas of the body and in patients of all skin types, races, ages, and sexes.

More on DrSkin

DrSkin Med Spa is an industry leader when it comes to non-invasive medical aesthetic treatments, like body contouring with the innovative Venus Bliss MAX™ workstation.

SOURCE DrSkin Med Spa