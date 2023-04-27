DrTalks Announces Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit to Take Place Virtually on July 5 - 11, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is thrilled to unveil its upcoming virtual summit, the Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit , which will be held from July 5th to 11th, 2023. This online event is free to attend and will provide a wealth of information and resources for people with multiple sclerosis (MS), as well as those who may be experiencing neurological symptoms that are currently being evaluated.

The goal of this summit is to empower people with MS to feel hopeful and optimistic about their future, rather than despondent and fearful. The Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit will offer solutions to the various pain points associated with MS, including vision problems, difficulty with electrical face pain, torso pain, tingling in arms or legs, leaky bladder, stool incontinence, loss of sexual function, fatigue, anxiety, depression, difficulty using hands, difficulty speaking or swallowing, and severe constipation.

The summit will cover a range of topics related to MS, including improving nutrition, diet-related information, addressing and resolving severe constipation, learning how to exercise with professionals who know how to deal with severe disability, addressing toxin exposures, identifying adverse childhood experiences that contribute to the risk of autoimmunity, recognizing the contribution of concussions, and understanding the role of PEMF pulse electric magnetic fields.

Dr. Terry Wahls , a leading expert on MS and a sufferer of secondary progressive MS herself, will be hosting the summit . Dr. Wahls will share her personal experience and the latest research-based insights that can help people living with MS regain control of their lives. As a board-certified internal medicine physician and an Institute for Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner, Dr. Wahls conducts clinical trials to test the efficacy of diet and lifestyle in the setting of multiple sclerosis.

Terry Wahls, MD is also the author of several books, including The Wahls Protocol: How I Beat Progressive MS Using Paleo Principles and Functional Medicine , and The Wahls Protocol Cooking for Life: The Revolutionary Modern Paleo Plan to Treat All Chronic Autoimmune Conditions.

The Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit is designed for people who have or whose loved ones have MS, and whose neurologic symptoms are being evaluated to figure out what's causing their back or pain problems, coordination problems, and balance problems. It is aimed at providing them with the tools, resources, and knowledge they need to manage their condition effectively. This virtual summit will provide valuable insights, practical tips, and actionable strategies to people living with MS, and help them improve their quality of life.

With over two million people worldwide who have MS, and one million in the US alone, the need for reliable information and resources has never been greater. The Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit is expected to draw participants from around the world. DrTalks is excited to offer a virtual event that is accessible to everyone, regardless of their location or circumstances.

Registration for the Multiple Sclerosis and Neuroimmune Summit is now open at https://summits.drtalks.com/multiple-sclerosis-summit/ . Don't miss this opportunity to learn from leading experts in the field of MS and neuroimmunology and discover the latest advancements in research, treatments, and management strategies. Register now to secure your free spot and join the community of patients, caregivers, and committed healthcare professionals.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this chance to learn more about multiple sclerosis and get your life back on track. To learn more about DrTalks visit our newsroom https://drtalks.com/newsroom/

SOURCE DrTalks