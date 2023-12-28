DrTalks Announces the Conquering Chronic Inflammation Summit, Taking Place from August 6 - 12, 2024

News provided by

DrTalks

28 Dec, 2023, 10:15 ET

David Jockers, DNM, DC, MS, and 40+ Natural Medicine Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Conquering Chronic Inflammation

Key Takeaways:

  • The Conquering Chronic Inflammation Summit aims to enlighten people on how chronic inflammation affects their health and provide natural ways to manage and reverse its effects.
  • Dr. Jockers is set to present evidence-based and accessible tools to help attendees take control of chronic inflammation, reduce disease risk, and improve their lives.
  • This week-long online event is free for all attendees and is taking place from August 6 to 12, 2024.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the upcoming Conquering Chronic Inflammation Summit hosted by David Jockers, DNM, DC, MS. This free virtual event, taking place from August 6 to 12, 2024, aims to enlighten people on how chronic inflammation affects their health and provide natural ways to manage and reverse its effects.

"The United States has a chronic inflammation problem," said Dr. Jockers. "It is estimated to affect almost 60% of the population, with many turning to medication as the primary course of treatment. This needs to change," he added.

Dr. Jockers is the founder of DrJockers.com, a website designed to empower people with science-based solutions to improve their health. This website gains over a million page views monthly and is considered one of the most well-researched and easy-to-read health websites in the world.

The Conquering Chronic Inflammation Summit serves as another platform for him to help people address the root causes of chronic inflammation. It features dozens of renowned experts in integrative and functional medicine to share their knowledge and provide attendees with tools to take control of chronic inflammation, reduce disease risk, and improve their lives.

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at https://drtalks.com/conquering-inflammation-summit/.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Conquering Chronic Inflammation Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom.

Press Contact:

Mila Grandes
Head of Content
+1 (825) 945 - 2667
[email protected]
Calgary, Canada

SOURCE DrTalks

