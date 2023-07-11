DrTalks Announces the Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit from September 5-11, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks , a leading platform for health education and empowerment, is proud to announce the second year of the Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit , taking place from September 5-11, 2023. This online event brings together over 40 of the world's leading experts in women's health to reinvent the conversation around menopause. One key goal of this summit is to encourage women to embrace this stage as a time of self-discovery.

Through a series of engaging expert discussions, this free, weeklong virtual event provides insights into balancing hormones, combating stress, enhancing libido, tackling fatigue, and unleashing the potential for a healthy, fulfilling menopause transition.

Sharon Stills, ND , a renowned women's health advocate, is set to host the event. She is a naturopathic doctor who has spent almost two decades transforming women's health, drawing from her personal journey of overcoming hormonal imbalances. She now looks to use this platform to encourage other women to take charge of their menopause journey. Dr. Stills says:

"We often see women lose sight of themselves as they balance career, family, and personal health. Menopause is a time to pause, take stock, and refocus on who they want to be. I truly believe that with the right approach and guidance, the post-menopausal phase can be the most dynamic and fulfilling chapter in a woman's life."

The National Library of Medicine reports that up to 40% of women can experience severe menopausal symptoms. These symptoms range from hair loss and dry skin to weight gain and mood swings, causing a significant impact on health and well-being.

The Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit will feature over 40 international experts who will share insights and strategies to reset hormones, increase energy, and reignite libido.. It seeks to leave behind the despair caused by outdated conversations that have not kept up with science and to provide vital information that will give women hope for their future with menopause.

DrTalks has brought together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

DrTalks invites everyone to join the immersive summit for free. Registration is now open at https://drtalks.com/menopause-summit/ .

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom .

SOURCE DrTalks