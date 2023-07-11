DrTalks Announces the Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit from September 5-11, 2023

News provided by

DrTalks

11 Jul, 2023, 14:58 ET

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks, a leading platform for health education and empowerment, is proud to announce the second year of the Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit, taking place from September 5-11, 2023. This online event brings together over 40 of the world's leading experts in women's health to reinvent the conversation around menopause. One key goal of this summit is to encourage women to embrace this stage as a time of self-discovery.

Through a series of engaging expert discussions, this free, weeklong virtual event provides insights into balancing hormones, combating stress, enhancing libido, tackling fatigue, and unleashing the potential for a healthy, fulfilling menopause transition.

Sharon Stills, ND, a renowned women's health advocate, is set to host the event. She is a naturopathic doctor who has spent almost two decades transforming women's health, drawing from her personal journey of overcoming hormonal imbalances. She now looks to use this platform to encourage other women to take charge of their menopause journey. Dr. Stills says:

"We often see women lose sight of themselves as they balance career, family, and personal health. Menopause is a time to pause, take stock, and refocus on who they want to be. I truly believe that with the right approach and guidance, the post-menopausal phase can be the most dynamic and fulfilling chapter in a woman's life."

The National Library of Medicine reports that up to 40% of women can experience severe menopausal symptoms. These symptoms range from hair loss and dry skin to weight gain and mood swings, causing a significant impact on health and well-being.

The Mastering the Meno(Pause) Transition Summit will feature over 40 international experts who will share insights and strategies to reset hormones, increase energy, and reignite libido.. It seeks to leave behind the despair caused by outdated conversations that have not kept up with science and to provide vital information that will give women hope for their future with menopause.

DrTalks has brought together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

DrTalks invites everyone to join the immersive summit for free. Registration is now open at https://drtalks.com/menopause-summit/.

The goal of DrTalks is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom.

SOURCE DrTalks

Also from this source

The Mitochondrial Energy Summit: Elevate Energy, Boost Brainpower to Take Place Virtually on June 20th-26th, 2023

DrTalks Presents The Reverse Alzheimer's 3.0 Summit to Take Place Virtually on June 13-19, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.