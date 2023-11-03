DrTalks Announces the Reversing Hypertension Naturally Summit to Take Place from March 19-26, 2024

"Hosted by Hypertension Expert and Lifestyle Medicine Trailblazer, Laurie Marbas, MD, MBA"

Key Takeaways :

Learn powerful lifestyle and nutritional strategies to combat hypertension.

Connect with experts and gain insight into how a whole food plant-based diet can change the narrative on high blood pressure.

Free online summit — Everyone's invited to join and reclaim their health!

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks proudly presents the Reversing Hypertension Naturally Summit , taking place virtually from March 19-26, 2024. With over 1.2 billion adults worldwide diagnosed with hypertension and nearly half unaware of their condition, the stakes have never been higher. Hypertension remains a silent yet potent risk, capable of causing heart attacks, strokes, and a cascade of health complications. But hope and healing are on the horizon.

Dr. Laurie Marbas , a double board-certified family medicine and lifestyle medicine physician, will be the guiding light of this summit. Recognized for her dedication to a whole food plant-based diet and its remarkable effects on hypertension, Dr. Marbas will share the expertise she has harnessed over the years. As a medical pioneer, she has created lifestyle medicine programs, led successful diet-centric studies, and inspired countless individuals with her talks and publications.

"By addressing the root cause of hypertension, we can provide individuals with the tools and knowledge to reduce or even eliminate their reliance on medications," states Dr. Marbas. Her mission is anchored in the belief that the right lifestyle choices, especially the adoption of a whole food plant-based diet, can radically transform hypertension outcomes.

This groundbreaking summit will spotlight actionable methods to control blood pressure, emphasizing lifestyle modifications and the power of nutrition. Participants will gain invaluable insights, empowering them to take charge of their health and rewrite their hypertension story.

To join this transformative journey and discover a natural approach to hypertension, register now at https://drtalks.com/reversing-hypertension-summit/pre-summit/

At DrTalks , our vision is clear: empower one billion individuals worldwide to understand and take control of their health. This summit is a significant stride towards that ambitious goal. To delve deeper into our other enlightening initiatives and acquire vital health insights, visit DrTalks.com or explore our latest at https://drtalks.com/newsroom/

About DrTalks :

Based in Carlsbad, California, DrTalks is the nexus of health knowledge. We collaborate with leading voices in health, wellness, and medicine, providing direct access to critical talks, summits, and more, all sourced straight from industry luminaries. Our unwavering mission is to educate, inspire, and empower.

Press Contact:

Mila Grandes

Head of Content

+1 (825) 945 - 2667

[email protected]

Calgary, Canada

SOURCE DrTalks