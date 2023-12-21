DrTalks Announces the Reversing Mast Cell and Histamine Intolerance 2.0 Summit, Taking Place from June 18 - 24, 2024

40+ Integrative Allergy and Immunology Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Reversing Mast Cell Activation Syndrome and Histamine Intolerance

Key Takeaways:

  • The Reversing Mast Cell and Histamine Intolerance 2.0 Summit aims to revolutionize the understanding and management of histamine intolerance and mast cell activation syndrome.
  • Dr. Meg Mill and dozens of experts in integrative allergy and immunology are set to present evidence-based strategies to help attendees connect seemingly unrelated symptoms and offer hope to those who have been left without answers.
  • This week-long online event is free for all attendees and is taking place from June 18 to 12, 2024.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the upcoming Reversing Mast Cell and Histamine Intolerance 2.0 Summit hosted by doctor of pharmacy and functional medicine practitioner, Meg Mill, PharmD, AFMCP. This free virtual event, taking place from June 18 to 12, 2024, aims to empower individuals with knowledge, connect seemingly unrelated symptoms, and offer hope to those who have been left without answers.

"The silent struggle of histamine intolerance affects 1-3% of the global population. That's millions and millions of people experiencing a reduced quality of life than healthy individuals," said Dr. Mill. "Too often, these people fail to realize that natural remedies to reverse their symptoms exist," she added.

Dr. Mill has dedicated her career to the field of functional medicine, complemented by her foundational training as a doctor of pharmacy. This dual expertise allows her to bridge the gap between conventional and alternative treatments, providing patients with a comprehensive approach to their health challenges.

The Reversing Mast Cell and Histamine Intolerance 2.0 Summit serves as another platform for her to help people address the root causes of their food intolerances. This event features dozens of renowned experts in integrative allergy and immunology medicine to share their knowledge and revolutionize the understanding and management of histamine intolerance and mast cell activation syndrome. Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:

  • Lauren Tessier, ND
  • Jaban Moore, DC
  • Aly Cohen MD

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at https://drtalks.com/reversing-mast-cell-histamine-intolerance-summit/.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Reversing Mast Cell and Histamine Intolerance 2.0 Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom.

Press Contact:

Mila Grandes
Head of Content
+1 (825) 945 - 2667
[email protected]
Calgary, Canada

SOURCE DrTalks

News Releases in Similar Topics

