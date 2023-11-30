DrTalks Announces the Silent Killers Summit for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases Taking Place from February 20 - 26, 2024

Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, CCD, and 40+ Functional Health Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Chronic Inflammatory Disease Treatment.

Key Takeaways:

This online event delves deep into the heart of chronic inflammatory diseases, exploring often overlooked causes such as parasites and toxins.

Frontiero's unique approach unites traditional medical practices with holistic remedies, offering a balanced perspective that acknowledges the significance of both in achieving optimal health.

The Silent Killers Summit is free for all attendees and is taking place from February 20 - 26, 2024 .

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the Silent Killers - Reversing the Root Cause of Chronic Inflammatory Disease Summit . It's a virtual event that aims to help individuals uncover the root causes of their health challenges, taking place from February 20 to 26, 2024. Hosted by Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, CCD , this event equips attendees with the knowledge and tools essential for overcoming lethal diseases by addressing their underlying causes.

" More than 50% of people worldwide die from inflammation-related diseases ," said Frontiero. "In the United States alone, over 125 million people have at least 1 chronic health condition . Most have more than one. Some even have five or more," she added.

Frontiero is a nurse practitioner turned functional health consultant who draws inspiration from her personal health battles. She aspires to bridge the gap between conventional and holistic medicine, offering a blueprint that doesn't just mask health issues but strikes at their core. Through a focused trio of mitochondria boost, gut repair, and toxin flush, she has guided hundreds back to their vibrant selves.

The Silent Killers Summit features renowned experts in functional and integrative medicine. They are slated to share their knowledge to provide attendees with actionable steps to address the root cause of their health problems. Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:

Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD

Joel Kahn , MD, FACC

, MD, FACC Elisa Song , MD

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at https://drtalks.com/root-causes-of-inflammation-summit/pre-summit/ .

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Sleep Deep Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom .

SOURCE DrTalks