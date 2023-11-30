DrTalks Announces the Silent Killers Summit for Chronic Inflammatory Diseases Taking Place from February 20 - 26, 2024

News provided by

DrTalks

30 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, CCD, and 40+ Functional Health Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Chronic Inflammatory Disease Treatment.

Key Takeaways:

  • This online event delves deep into the heart of chronic inflammatory diseases, exploring often overlooked causes such as parasites and toxins.
  • Frontiero's unique approach unites traditional medical practices with holistic remedies, offering a balanced perspective that acknowledges the significance of both in achieving optimal health.
  • The Silent Killers Summit is free for all attendees and is taking place from February 20 - 26, 2024.

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the Silent Killers - Reversing the Root Cause of Chronic Inflammatory Disease Summit. It's a virtual event that aims to help individuals uncover the root causes of their health challenges, taking place from February 20 to 26, 2024. Hosted by Laura Frontiero, FNP-BC, CCD, this event equips attendees with the knowledge and tools essential for overcoming lethal diseases by addressing their underlying causes.

"More than 50% of people worldwide die from inflammation-related diseases," said Frontiero. "In the United States alone, over 125 million people have at least 1 chronic health condition. Most have more than one. Some even have five or more," she added.

Frontiero is a nurse practitioner turned functional health consultant who draws inspiration from her personal health battles. She aspires to bridge the gap between conventional and holistic medicine, offering a blueprint that doesn't just mask health issues but strikes at their core. Through a focused trio of mitochondria boost, gut repair, and toxin flush, she has guided hundreds back to their vibrant selves.

The Silent Killers Summit features renowned experts in functional and integrative medicine. They are slated to share their knowledge to provide attendees with actionable steps to address the root cause of their health problems. Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:

  • Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD
  • Joel Kahn, MD, FACC
  • Elisa Song, MD

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at https://drtalks.com/root-causes-of-inflammation-summit/pre-summit/.

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Sleep Deep Summit is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom.

SOURCE DrTalks

Also from this source

DrTalks Announces the Sleep Deep Summit Taking Place from February 6 - 12, 2024

DrTalks Announces the Sleep Deep Summit Taking Place from February 6 - 12, 2024

DrTalks has recently announced the Sleep Deep Summit: New Approaches To Beating Sleep Apnea and Insomnia. It's an online event aiming to help...
DrTalks Announces the Reversing Hypertension Naturally Summit to Take Place from March 19-26, 2024

DrTalks Announces the Reversing Hypertension Naturally Summit to Take Place from March 19-26, 2024

DrTalks proudly presents the Reversing Hypertension Naturally Summit, taking place virtually from March 19-26, 2024. With over 1.2 billion adults...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.