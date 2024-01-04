DrTalks Announces the Trauma to Transcendence Summit, Taking Place from September 3 - 9, 2024

Dawson Church, PhD, and 40+ Mind-Body Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Healing Trauma

Key Takeaways:

The Trauma to Transcendence Summit provides practical strategies for turning life's tragedies into opportunities for personal growth and spiritual development.

Dr. Church is set to present evidence-based and accessible tools to build resilience and happiness post-trauma.

This week-long online event is free for all attendees and is taking place from September 3 to 9, 2024 .

CARLSBAD, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the upcoming Trauma to Transcendence Summit hosted by author and researcher Dawson Church, PhD . This free virtual event, taking place from September 3 to 9, 2024, invites individuals from all walks of life to embark on a journey of hope and healing. It aims to show how life's tragedies can lead to personal growth and spiritual development.

"It's heartbreaking to know that so many individuals experience trauma, often at the hands of someone they know and trust," said Dr. Church. "The silver lining is that one-half to two-thirds of those who endure trauma go on to experience post-traumatic growth , a kind of positive transformation or transcendence. I'm here to help people cultivate their peak states and rewire their brains for happiness," he added.

Dr. Chuch is a best-selling science writer and author of award-winning books such as "The Genie in Your Genes," "Mind to Matter," and "Bliss Brain." His extensive contributions to science and wellness include over a hundred scientific studies published in peer-reviewed journals.

As the founder of Veterans Stress Solution, Dr. Church has also provided free treatment to over 22,000 veterans with PTSD. This event will serve as another platform for him to guide individuals in using traumatic experiences as a catalyst for personal growth and spiritual awakening.

The Trauma to Transcendence Summit features renowned experts in mind-body and functional medicine. They are slated to share their knowledge to provide attendees with tools and strategies to transcend trauma and live more resilient lives. Some notable names in the speaker lineup include:

Simon Ree

Ervin Laszlo

Philip Carr-Gomm

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at https://drtalks.com/trauma-transcendence-summit/ .

About DrTalks:

DrTalks brings together some of the most sought-after leaders on the front lines of health, wellness, and medicine. Get on-demand access to talks, summits, and more — straight from the source.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and the Trauma to Transcendence is a crucial step toward achieving that goal. To learn more about DrTalks, visit our newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom .

