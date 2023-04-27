DrTalks Presents Heal Your Thyroid & Reverse Hashimoto's Summit to Take Place Virtually on July 18 - 24, 2023.

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks is excited to announce its upcoming virtual summit, the Heal Your Thyroid & Reverse Hashimoto's Summit , taking place from July 18 - 24, 2023. The summit is aimed at providing valuable information to empower attendees to get to the root of their Hashimoto's, reverse symptoms, and heal their thyroid.

The summit will cover the impact of Hashimoto's symptoms and teach holistic Hashimoto's treatment methods that improve physical and mental health. With chronic fatigue, exercise intolerance, cold and dry skin, chronic joint pain, weight gain, high blood pressure, ataxia, hair loss, depression, and memory loss being some of the symptoms of Hashimoto's, attendees will get to learn to regain control of their health and reconnect with their bodies to feel better than ever before.

According to research, thyroid disorders affect an estimated 20 million Americans and could be fatal if not managed. Hashimoto's disease, in particular, is 4-10 times more common in women than men, and genetic factors may be the primary cause in 79% of Hashimoto's disease cases. Cardiac output, or the amount of blood pumped out of the heart per minute, could also be reduced by 30-50% in people with Hashimoto's.

Dr. Jenny Pfleghaar , a double board-certified physician in Emergency Medicine and Integrative Medicine, will host the summit . She graduated from LECOM – Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine , trained at St Vincent's Mercy Hospital for EM residency , and completed her Integrative Medicine fellowship at the University of Arizona Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine. Dr. Jen, who currently works at PflegMed: Center for Integrative Medicine and Natural Aesthetics , is passionate about teaching and educating people on health.

The Heal Your Thyroid & Reverse Hashimoto's Summit will feature over 40 speakers sharing their insights and expertise on crucial areas such as chronic fatigue, high stress and nervous system dysfunction, depression and mental health issues, weight gain and metabolic dysfunction, joint pain and chronic pain, and much more.

Attendees will learn practical holistic treatment methods, including diet, exercise, and other natural treatments that can reverse the symptoms of Hashimoto's and thyroid disease. With a better understanding of their bodies and the right tools, attendees will leave the Heal Your Thyroid & Reverse Hashimoto's Summit equipped with the knowledge to live a healthier and happier life.

DrTalks is thrilled to host this virtual summit, and it encourages individuals with Hashimoto's disease and other thyroid conditions to take part in this empowering and informative event . For more information about the Heal Your Thyroid & Reverse Hashimoto's Summit , please visit https://summits.drtalks.com/reverse-hashimotos-summit/ .

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to learn from over 40 experts in the field of thyroid health and Hashimoto's disease. To learn more about DrTalks visit our newsroom https://drtalks.com/newsroom/

SOURCE DrTalks