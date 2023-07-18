DrTalks Presents Reversing Type II Diabetes Summit to Take Place Virtually on October 3 - 9, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks, a leading platform in health education, is proud to present the Reversing Type II Diabetes Summit, a transformative virtual event hosted by Beverly Yates, ND. The summit aims to empower individuals with the necessary tools and knowledge to reverse Type II Diabetes and lead healthier lives. This free online event will take place from October 3rd to 9th, 2023, welcoming participants worldwide.

At this summit, participants will discover the highly successful Yates Protocol. This protocol addresses the five lifestyle factors that influence glucose regulation and blood sugar stability. Participants will gain insights from Dr. Yates' 30+ years of experience in diabetes treatment. They'll also access valuable resources, expert guidance, and practical steps to effectively manage diabetes and regain control of their health.

Dr. Beverly Yates, ND, is an esteemed licensed Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine and former Systems Engineer with a background in MIT Electrical Engineering. Dr. Yates has dedicated her career to revolutionizing the treatment of diabetes, specifically Type II Diabetes, through her groundbreaking Yates Protocol. Her mission is to help over 3 million people heal from Type II Diabetes and prediabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Diabetes has become a growing concern in the United States. With 37.3 million people (11.3% of the US population) living with diabetes, effective management and treatment options are essential. Shockingly, there are an alarming 8.5 million that remain undiagnosed. This highlights the urgency to raise awareness and provide solutions for early detection.

The summit not only focuses on Type II Diabetes but also addresses prediabetes, a condition affecting 96 million people aged 18+ (38% of the US population). This emphasizes the urgency to identify and address this condition to prevent its progression to full-blown diabetes.

During the Reversing Type II Diabetes Summit, attendees will have a unique opportunity to learn directly from Dr. Yates about the Yates Protocol and other effective treatments for Type II Diabetes. The Yates Protocol focuses on addressing the five key lifestyle factors that influence glucose regulation and blood sugar stability, providing a comprehensive approach to diabetes management.

Dr. Yates has already impacted the lives of over 3,000 people with Type II Diabetes and prediabetes. Her extensive experience and deep understanding of the disease make her a trusted expert in the field. She is committed to sharing her knowledge and empowering individuals to overcome the challenges posed by Type II Diabetes.

In addition to Dr. Beverly Yates, the summit features over 40 experts specializing in diabetes, nutrition, heart health, Alzheimer's, inflammatory diseases, and bone health. These esteemed experts will provide valuable insights and comprehensive knowledge to help participants make informed decisions about their health.

The Reversing Type II Diabetes Summit is a free virtual event accessible to everyone interested in learning about effective strategies for diabetes management. By attending, participants will gain valuable insights, practical tools, and guidance to transform their lives and take control of their health.

To join the Reversing Type II Diabetes Summit hosted by Dr. Beverly Yates, ND, and learn more about the Yates Protocol, register for free at https://summits.drtalks.com/reversing-type-2-diabetes-summit/.

Through on-demand access to talks, summits, and more, DrTalks aims to empower one billion people to become educated about their serious health conditions. To explore the diverse range of educational resources offered by DrTalks, visit the newsroom at https://drtalks.com/newsroom/.

