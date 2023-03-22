DrTalks Presents The Reverse Inflammaging Body and Mind Longevity Medicine Summit to Take Place Virtually on April 25th-May 2nd, 2023

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks.com is pleased to announce the upcoming Reverse Inflammaging Body and Mind Longevity Medicine Summit from April 25th to May 2nd, 2023. The summit will be hosted by renowned physician, inventor, and author, Robert Lufkin, MD , and internationally recognized psychologist and expert in resilience, Dr. Stephen Sideroff .

The free summit will offer participants access to over 40 interviews with doctors and experts, providing evidence-based, clinically proven lifestyle modifications to reverse chronic conditions and improve health and longevity. The summit will also explore the mind-body interaction, emphasizing the impact of stress and emotions on physical health. Additionally, participants will discover the relationship between common products, such as food and cosmetics, and personal health, and learn how to identify toxins and correct deficiencies to improve their healthspan and lifespan.

Dr. Lufkin is a Clinical Professor of Radiology at the USC Keck School of Medicine and Chief of Metabolic Imaging at a large medical network in southern California. He has authored over 200 peer-reviewed scientific papers, 32 book chapters, and 14 books, which are available in six languages. He has also founded and invested in numerous technology companies and has been recognized as one of the '100 Most Creative People in Los Angeles' by Buzz Magazine .

Dr. Sideroff is an internationally recognized psychologist, executive and medical consultant and expert in resilience, optimal performance, addiction, neurofeedback, leadership, and mental health. He has published pioneering research in these fields. He is a professor at UCLA in the Department of Psychiatry & Biobehavioral Sciences and Department of Rheumatology, and director of the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Ethics .

Registration for the Reverse Inflammaging Body and Mind Longevity Medicine Summit is now open at https://drtalks.com/reversing-inflammaging-summit/. Don't miss this chance to discover the tools to improve your healthspan and lifespan now.

The goal of DrTalks.com is to empower one billion people to get educated on their serious health conditions, and this summit is one way to achieve that goal. Don't miss this opportunity to improve your longevity and overall well being. For sponsorship opportunities, contact Christi Simoneaux via email: [email protected] .

