DrTalks Proudly Presents the Cancer Breakthroughs Summit 2.0, Taking Place from July 9 - 15, 2024

Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD, Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, LAc, DiplOM, and 40+ Experts Gather to Share the Latest Breakthroughs in Cancer Treatment

Key Takeaways:

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DrTalks has recently announced the dates for the highly anticipated Cancer Breakthroughs Summit 2.0 , hosted by renowned integrative cancer care experts Michael Karlfeldt, ND, PhD , and Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, LAc, DiplOM . This free virtual event, happening from July 9 to 15, 2024, invites individuals affected by cancer to embark on a journey of hope and healing. It aims to educate attendees on the various cancer treatment options available beyond the conventional approach.

" Almost 40% of men and women will get cancer during their lifetime . It's becoming the leading cause of death and yet, traditional medical solutions come with their own set of pain points," said Dr. Karlfeldt . "We want people to know that there is another way. We've found so many safe, natural methods that many people don't know about. That is why we're hosting this summit." he added.

Dr. Karlfeldt is a board-certified naturopathic doctor and integrative cancer care expert. He has devoted his career to practicing natural medicine and treating the root causes of diseases, especially cancer.

His co-host, Dr. Winters , is a global authority in integrative cancer care and research. She is in the midst of opening a first-of-its-kind metabolic oncology hospital offering state-of-the-art medical technology and the most advanced integrative therapies.

This event serves as another platform for the hosts to spread their message that empowerment is the key to fighting cancer. Last year, close to 40,000 people tuned in to this summit virtually. "Understanding cancer and the treatment options can truly turn fear into confidence," said Dr. Winters .

The Cancer Breakthroughs Summit 2.0 sheds the spotlight on dozens of renowned experts in functional cancer treatment. They are slated to share their knowledge to provide attendees with tools and strategies to win the fight against cancer.

Interested attendees can sign up for the summit at https://drtalks.com/cancer-breakthroughs-summit-2/ .

