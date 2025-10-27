Drucker + Falk's Continued Excellence Recognized at 2025 Virginia Apartment Management Association ACE Awards

Multifamily leader maintains its winning tradition, earning top honors across several categories, reaffirming its commitment to operational excellence in the Hampton Roads market.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DF Multifamily , a division of Drucker + Falk (DF), one of the nation's leading national multifamily management firms, once again swept the stage at the 2025 Apartment Community Excellence (ACE) Awards , hosted by the Hampton Roads Apartment Council (HRAC) , a division of the Virginia Apartment Management Association (VAMA) . Now in its 13th year, the event drew a large audience of multifamily housing professionals from across the region to celebrate and recognize industry excellence in both individual achievements and apartment community performance.

Winners were chosen through a comprehensive virtual judging process that included detailed submission reviews and interviews, highlighting the best of the best in Hampton Roads' multifamily market. Securing seven awards, DF reinforced its position as a leader in the industry, recognized for its dedication to excellence and exceptional communities.

Here are the DF 2025 ACE Award Winners:

Deidre Brown, Director of Multifamily Management at Drucker + Falk, shared, "These ACE Awards are a powerful reflection of our team's continued commitment to excellence and passion for what they do. In this competitive market, it's not enough to just manage communities; we strive to create exceptional living experiences each and every day. We're thrilled to see our team's efforts to enhance our communities and deliver resident satisfaction recognized by VAMA year after year."

ABOUT DRUCKER + FALK

Founded in 1938, Drucker + Falk is a full-service real estate and investment firm managing a diverse portfolio of more than 43,000+ apartment homes and 3,000,000+ square feet of office, retail, and industrial space in 10 states. Drucker + Falk specializes in multifamily and commercial property management, developing new multifamily properties, repositioning multifamily assets, and creating upscale, unique apartment communities. For more information, visit Drucker + Falk.

ABOUT THE VIRGINIA APARTMENT MANAGEMENT ASSOCIATION

The Virginia Apartment Management Association — Virginia's retail housing industry premier association — represents more than 130,000 apartment homes and communities. For more information, visit www.vamaonline.org.

