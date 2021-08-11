Drudge Alternative Off The Press Racks Up Over 1 Million Pageviews

WASHINGTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's only been live for two weeks, but OffThePress.com has already been viewed more than one million times.

The just-introduced news aggregator, run by former Drudge Report editor Joseph Curl and Washington Examiner reporter Paul Bedard, is clearly a welcome and exciting new source for people who want up-to-the-minute information and commentary without the tired mainstream-media distortions of aggregators like the Drudge Report.

Off The Press is dedicated to providing the most current and complete news and analysis 24/7 to a diverse readership encompassing not only conservatives, but also independents who seek a balanced and rational perspective entirely lacking in the legacy media and its satellites.

In a statement, Curl celebrated Off The Press's early success:

"This is only the beginning. Readers were clearly starving for a common-sense conservative alternative to Drudge and we're proud to have delivered. Our analytics show that when readers discover Off The Press, they keep coming back. We're going to continue to grow a loyal base of readers."

To find out more about Off The Press, please visit: https://offthepress.com/

