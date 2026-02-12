Drug Abuse Testing Market to Reach $8.9 billion, Globally, by 2033 at 6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Significant rise in incidence of drug abuse across the globe supplement the need for drug abuse testing. Moreover, rise in governmental regulations regarding the tests of drug abuse in various fields such as sports, workplaces and others further boost the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Drug Abuse Testing Market by Product & Service, Sample Type, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024 - 2033,"the global drug abuse testing market was valued at $5.0 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $8.9 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2033.

Drug abuse test is used to determine drug abuse/alcohol consumption of an individual. It is performed for drugs of abuse such as marijuana, cocaine, amphetamines, benzodiazepines, PCP, opioids (narcotics), and others. Overuse of prescribed & illicit drugs is the major driver for the drug abuse testing market.

The drug abuse testing market is growing at a significant pace due to surge in incidence of drug abuse across the globe as well as rise in strict guidelines by the government agencies against the use of drug abuse in various fields including sports, schools, workplaces, and others. Further, leading manufacturers are focusing on the technological advancements in drug abuse test devices that contribute to the market growth. However, lack of awareness and consideration of drug testing as a breach of privacy rights in certain countries restrict the growth of the global market.

The consumables segment by product & service generated the highest revenue in 2023 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the use of different consumables for drug testing such as assay kits, sample collection cups, calibrators and controls, and others.

Based on sample type, the market is classified into urine, oral fluid (saliva), breath, hair, and other samples. Urine sample generated the highest revenue among all the samples. Urine testing has been well established in forensic toxicology with added versatility and easier sample collection.

Key Findings of the Drug Abuse Testing Market:

Based on product, the consumables segment dominated the global drug abuse testing market in 2023 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period.

Based on sample type, the hair sample is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2024 to 2033.

Based on end user, the criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. generated the highest revenue in the global drug abuse testing market in 2023, accounting for more than half of the market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience rapid growth during the forecast period.

North America was the leading revenue contributor to the global market in 2023, owing to increase in healthcare investments by manufacturers and surge in R&D expenditure for the development of more precise and accurate drug abuse testing devices. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, due to increase in awareness regarding the use of drug abuse tests devices by the employers and law enforcement agencies.

Which Regions Are Emerging as High-Growth Drug Abuse Testing Markets?

North America leads the global drug abuse testing market. Asia Pacific, followed by parts of LAMEA are emerging as high-growth drug abuse testing market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional market. This is attributed to surge in industrialization, rise in workforce population, and increase in recognition of workplace safety practices. China focuses on drug screening programs in hospitals, schools, and workplaces. India focuses on inclusion of comprehensive testing initiatives. Further, rise in young population, increase in prevalence of drug abuse, and surge in urbanization also foster the growth of the Asia-Pacific drug abuse testing market. Government policies mandate drug testing at occupational safety workplaces. This fuels long-term adoption and investment in testing technologies.

LAMEA shows promising growth potential. Brazil and Mexico increase drug screening in workplace, law enforcement, and rehabilitation centers. The Middle East & Africa region is another emerging market supported by increase in healthcare investments, rise in government-led anti-drug campaigns, and surge in adoption of workplace and law enforcement testing programs in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

Which Segment Is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate?

The hair sample type segment is expected to register the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Hair testing offers a longer detection window compared to urine or oral fluid tests. This allows detection of drug use over several months rather than days.

Further, the rapid testing device segment is also anticipated to experience growth. These devices deliver quick, accurate results and thus are being increasingly adopted for on-site screening in workplaces, roadside checkpoints, and emergency settings.

From the end-user perspective, the criminal justice systems and law enforcement agencies segment is projected to experience growth during the forecast period. These organizations depend on reliable testing tools for forensic investigations, probation compliance, and roadside impairment checks.

Leading Market Players

Drgerwerk AG & Co.

KGAA

Abbott Laboratories

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Express Diagnostics International Inc.

