Drug and Addiction Policy Expert Dr. Kevin A. Sabet to Present at SunCloud Health on "Empowering Parents and Providers: Addressing the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis Amid Cannabis Use"

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SunCloud Health proudly announces that Kevin A. Sabet, Ph.D., a leading authority in substance abuse and public policy, will present at SunCloud's Northbrook, Illinois facility.

The event, titled "Empowering Parents and Providers: Addressing the Adolescent Mental Health Crisis Amid Cannabis Use," will take place on August 30, 2023. Speaking alongside Dr. Sabet will be Dr. Alex Chevalier, MD, Medical Director of Adolescent Program at SunCloud Health, and Dr. Kim Dennis, MD, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of SunCloud Health.

The presentation will address the pressing issue of adolescent mental health challenges arising from cannabis and THC drug use and provide invaluable insights for parents, caregivers, and healthcare professionals. With the growing legalization and normalization of cannabis, it is crucial to be informed about the potential impacts on adolescents. The event will delve into crucial topics, including the latest research on cannabis use and its potential effects on adolescent mental health, identifying warning signs of cannabis use in adolescents, and strategies for engaging and supporting both parents and healthcare providers in the prevention and intervention process.

Dr. Kevin A. Sabet is the founder and president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana (SAM), a national non-profit organization that advocates for evidence-based drug policies. As a seasoned policy consultant and former senior drug policy advisor to Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton, Dr. Sabet brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the topic. Along with his public policy work, Dr. Sabet is a published author, renowned speaker, and respected academic in public health.

Joining Dr. Sabet is Dr. Alex Chevalier, a distinguished medical professional specializing in adolescent medicine. Dr. Chevalier serves as the Adolescent Medical Director at SunCloud Health, where he has significantly contributed to the well-being of young people facing mental health challenges.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Kevin A. Sabet and Dr. Alex Chevalier joining us for this essential discussion on adolescent mental health amid cannabis use," said Dr. Kim Dennis, CEO of SunCloud Health. "Their expertise will provide valuable insights for parents and providers as we collectively address this growing concern."

The presentation is open to the public, and attendees can participate in a Q&A session with the speakers following the presentation. Those interested in attending the event can register online through SunCloud Health's website, www.suncloudhealth.com . Space is limited.

Event Details: • Date: August 30, 2023, • Time: Noon (Central Time)

About SunCloud Health: SunCloud Health is an integrated, intensive outpatient, partial hospitalization, and residential treatment center in Northbrook, Naperville, Chicago, and Gaithersburg, MD. Guided by Dr. Kim Dennis, SunCloud Health provides highly individualized care, and disease management for adults and adolescents of all genders struggling with alcohol and drug addiction, process addictions, eating disorders, mood disorders, trauma (PTSD), and other mental health conditions. Our integrated approach focuses on each patient's unique history and needs, emphasizing helping those struggling with more than one (co-occurring) issue.

