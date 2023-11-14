Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 1,551 Deals Signed Since 2016

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1551 drug delivery deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual drug delivery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of drug delivery deals from 2016 to 2023. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter drug delivery deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of drug delivery dealmaking. The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in drug delivery deal making since 2016.



In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Key benefits

Understand deal trends since 2016

Browse drug delivery collaboration and licensing deals

Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions

Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties

Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area

Leading deals by value

Most active dealmakers

Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction

Access contract documents - insights into deal structures

Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in drug delivery dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Drug delivery deals over the years

2.3. Most active drug delivery dealmakers

2.4. Drug delivery deals by deal type

2.5. Drug delivery deals by therapy area

2.6. Drug delivery deals by industry sector

2.7. Deal terms for drug delivery deals

2.7.1 Drug delivery deals headline values

2.7.2 Drug delivery deal upfront payments

2.7.3 Drug delivery deal milestone payments

2.7.4 Drug delivery royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading drug delivery deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top drug delivery deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active drug delivery dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active drug delivery dealmakers

4.3. Most active drug delivery deals company profiles



Chapter 5 - Drug delivery contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drug delivery contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Drug delivery dealmaking by technology type



Deal directory

Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by company A-Z

Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by deal type

Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by therapy area



Companies Mentioned

Delta 9 Cannabis

Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology

STADA Arzneimittel

TFB & Associates

Imbed Bio

Sesen Bio

Motif Bio

Avior Bio

Tetra Bio-Pharma

Helix BioPharma

Carna BioSciences

AMPEL BioSolutions

Leads Biolabs

Orbit Biomedical

Proxy Biomedical

Dance Biopharm

NEMUS Bioscience

Artes Biotechnology

Tamir Biotechnology

Juyou Biotechnology

Small Business Innovation Research

Auxly Cannabis Group

North Carolina State University

Magle Chemoswed

LatAm Clinical Trials

Eve & Co

Aceto Corporation

Green Cross LabCell

Nitto Denko

Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical

Rapid Dose Therapeutics

Fidia Farmaceutici

Apsen Farmacutica

Grupo Ferrer

Altus Formulation

Aspen Global

Eitan Group

Clear Guide Medical

Evero Health

World Health Organization

Bayer Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3xf4q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets