Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Analysis Report 2023 with Directory of 1,551 Deals Signed Since 2016

Research and Markets

14 Nov, 2023, 19:45 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals 2016-2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Drug Delivery Collaboration and Licensing Deals provides a comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the drug delivery deals entered into by the worlds leading biopharma companies.

This report contains a comprehensive listing of 1551 drug delivery deals announced since 2016 including financial terms where available including links to online deal records of actual drug delivery partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties.

Fully revised and updated, the report provides details of drug delivery deals from 2016 to 2023. The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter drug delivery deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.

The report includes collaboration, development, research and licensing deals. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.

The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of drug delivery dealmaking. The report also includes numerous table and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in drug delivery deal making since 2016.

In addition, a comprehensive deal directory is provided organized by company A-Z, deal type and therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

Key benefits

  • Understand deal trends since 2016
  • Browse drug delivery collaboration and licensing deals
  • Benchmark analysis - identify market value of transactions
  • Financials terms - upfront, milestone, royalties
  • Directory of deals by company A-Z, deal type and therapy area
  • Leading deals by value
  • Most active dealmakers
  • Identify assets and deal terms for each transaction
  • Access contract documents - insights into deal structures
  • Due diligence - assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies
  • Save hundreds of hours of research time

Analyzing contract agreements allows due diligence of:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in drug delivery dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Drug delivery deals over the years
2.3. Most active drug delivery dealmakers
2.4. Drug delivery deals by deal type
2.5. Drug delivery deals by therapy area
2.6. Drug delivery deals by industry sector
2.7. Deal terms for drug delivery deals
2.7.1 Drug delivery deals headline values
2.7.2 Drug delivery deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Drug delivery deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Drug delivery royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading drug delivery deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top drug delivery deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active drug delivery dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active drug delivery dealmakers
4.3. Most active drug delivery deals company profiles

Chapter 5 - Drug delivery contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drug delivery contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Drug delivery dealmaking by technology type

Deal directory
Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by company A-Z
Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by deal type
Deal directory - Drug delivery deals by therapy area

Companies Mentioned

  • Delta 9 Cannabis
  • Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology
  • STADA Arzneimittel
  • TFB & Associates
  • Imbed Bio
  • Sesen Bio
  • Motif Bio
  • Avior Bio
  • Tetra Bio-Pharma
  • Helix BioPharma
  • Carna BioSciences
  • AMPEL BioSolutions
  • Leads Biolabs
  • Orbit Biomedical
  • Proxy Biomedical
  • Dance Biopharm
  • NEMUS Bioscience
  • Artes Biotechnology
  • Tamir Biotechnology
  • Juyou Biotechnology
  • Small Business Innovation Research
  • Auxly Cannabis Group
  • North Carolina State University
  • Magle Chemoswed
  • LatAm Clinical Trials
  • Eve & Co
  • Aceto Corporation
  • Green Cross LabCell
  • Nitto Denko
  • Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical
  • Rapid Dose Therapeutics
  • Fidia Farmaceutici
  • Apsen Farmacutica
  • Grupo Ferrer
  • Altus Formulation
  • Aspen Global
  • Eitan Group
  • Clear Guide Medical
  • Evero Health
  • World Health Organization
  • Bayer Healthcare

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.


