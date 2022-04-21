Drug Device Combination Products Market Worth $251.9 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug device combination products market size is expected to reach USD 251.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. The rising demand for minimally invasive techniques due to enhanced patient outcomes associated with it is the high impact-rendering driver of this market. These devices facilitate early diagnosis and reduced treatment duration in a majority of surgical procedures. Growing demand is also a consequence of minimal pain, heightened cost efficiency, improved safety, better efficacy, rapid recovery, and reduced hospital stay rendered by these devices.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

By product, transdermal patches held the dominant share in 2021 owing to the increasing demand for self-administration of drugs in diseases requiring long-term treatment.

The inhalers product segment is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR of 10.3% over the forecast period owing to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

North America held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 owing to the extensive new product development activities conducted by prominent players across this region.

, Medtronic introduced the New Resolute Onyx drug-eluting stent, commercially available in different sizes in , thereby enhancing the company's current product offerings. High operational cost, stringent regulatory framework, and capital requirements keep entry barriers at a higher level, owing to which, the threat of new entrants is expected to be low.

Read 105-page market research report, "Drug Device Combination Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Transdermal Patches, Inhalers, Infusion Pumps, Drug Eluting Stents, Antimicrobial Catheters), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Drug Device Combination Products Market Growth & Trends

The increasing presence of regulatory healthcare authorities enforcing clearly defined protocols for premarket authorizations is anticipated to support manufacturers in gaining approvals for their products. Recently, the U.S. FDA incorporated the lean management process mapping approach to building a more cohesive, streamlined, systematic, and collaborative system for the review of the aforementioned products. Safety guidelines and recommendations issued by these authorities are presumed to increase the adoption of these products in the future and boost overall growth during the forecast period.

Severe side effects and drug interactions associated with therapeutics owing to drug absorption by unintended sites in the body are anticipated to induce the need for targeted therapy, thereby propelling demand for drug-device combinations. For instance, consistent administration of Levodopa results in long-term complications such as motor fluctuations, dyskinesias, severe metabolic changes, and neurotoxic effects. These aforementioned factors drive the clinical urgency to incorporate alternatives based on targeted therapy, as in the case of drug-device combination products.

Drug Device Combination Products Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug device combination products market based on product and region:

Drug Device Combination Products Market - Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Infusion Pumps

Volumetric



Disposables



Syringes



Ambulatory



Implantable



Insulin

Orthopedic Combination Products

Bone Graft Implants



Antibiotic Bone Cement

Photodynamic Therapy Devices

Transdermal Patches

Drug Eluting Stents

Coronary Stents



Peripheral Vascular Stents

Wound Care Products

Inhalers

Dry Powder



Nebulizers



Metered Dose

Antimicrobial Catheters

Urological



Cardiovascular



Others

Others

Drug Device Combination Products Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India

Latin America

Mexico



Brazil

MEA

South Africa

List of Key Players in Drug Device Combination Products Market:

Abbott

Terumo Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Mylan N.V.

Medtronic

Allergan plc

Boston Scientific Corporation

Novartis AG

C.R. Bard

Teleflex Incorporated

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.