Drug Discovery Informatics Market size is set to grow by USD 7.28 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing R and D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug discovery informatics market size is estimated to grow by USD 7.28 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 18.17% during the forecast period. Increasing r and d investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing number of clinical trials. However, high setup cost of drug discovery informatics poses a challenge. Key market players include Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., ChemBridge Corp., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Cresset BioMolecular Discovery Ltd., Curia Global Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Infosys Ltd., Insilico Medicine, International Business Machines Corp., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., Selvita SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global drug discovery informatics market 2024-2028

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 18.17% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 7287.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 15.63 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Germany, UK, China, and France Key companies profiled Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., ChemBridge Corp., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Cresset BioMolecular Discovery Ltd., Curia Global Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Infosys Ltd., Insilico Medicine, International Business Machines Corp., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., Selvita SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Market Driver

Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, along with research institutes, are concentrating on executing clinical trials to discover innovative treatments for chronic conditions and infectious diseases. These trials are crucial in the drug discovery and development process to assess a new drug molecule's safety and efficacy, leading to regulatory approval for commercialization. However, data collection from clinical trials can introduce unnecessary risks, costs, and complexity. Data from early drug development stages is also essential during clinical trials. An efficient clinical data integration platform simplifies the process by integrating, standardizing, and aggregating data from various sources in real-time. This enables pharmaceutical firms to make informed decisions about potential drug molecules. Drug discovery informatics solutions optimize clinical trial performance. Market players, such as Infosys Ltd., are innovating clinical trial supply management (CTSM) solutions to streamline clinical trial processes and boost the drug development process's productivity. These advancements are anticipated to fuel the global drug discovery informatics market's growth in the forecast period.

The Drug Discovery Informatics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on Hit-to-Lead optimization and the development of new treatments for various diseases. Healthcare infrastructure investments are driving the demand for advanced data mining and analytics technologies to support drug development. Precision medicines are at the forefront of this trend, with medical scientists leveraging large datasets to create effective treatments tailored to patient demographics and medical conditions. AI algorithms and informatics solutions are essential tools for processing and analyzing drug discovery data, enabling the identification of novel therapeutic compounds for chronic diseases. Financial investments in hardware and specialized expertise are fueling technological advancements in areas like target discovery sequencing and bioinformatics solutions. The biotechnology industry is also investing in AI and computational drug discovery to streamline workflows and accelerate the development of new medications for rare diseases and orphan drug research. Overall, the market for drug discovery informatics is expected to continue growing as technological innovations improve the effectiveness of medical care and enable more precise and personalized treatments.

Market Challenges

• Drug discovery and development involve generating large amounts of data, making drug discovery informatics a crucial tool for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. This technology facilitates the integration and aggregation of heterogeneous data, streamlining the drug discovery process from target identification to commercialization. Drug discovery and design processes are costly, with an average total cost of development ranging from USD800 million to USD2 billion. Drug discovery informatics plays a significant role in reducing these costs through computer-aided drug design (CADD) and other advanced technologies. However, the cost of drug discovery informatics is influenced by factors such as software, personnel, and instruments. For instance, laboratory information management systems (LIMS) and high-throughput screening (HTS) software can cost up to USD25,000 and USD100,000, respectively. The high costs associated with drug discovery informatics may limit its use in smaller laboratories, potentially hindering market growth during the forecast period.

• The Drug Discovery Informatics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for precision medicine and improved medical care. The effectiveness of treatments relies heavily on understanding patient groups through genetic and molecular profiling. Technological advancements, such as gene sequencing and next-generation sequencing, have revolutionized the biotechnology industry, leading to the discovery of novel medications for rare diseases and orphan drug research. Informatics software plays a crucial role in data gathering, storage, and visualization for scientific research. With the rise of cloud-based technology and cloud computing, data processing and storage have become more accessible and cost-effective. The healthcare IT industries and innovative pharmaceuticals are leveraging informatics software to design clinical trials, analyze sequence data, and model drug molecules using in-silico tools. The SARS-COV-2 vaccines and research on infectious and cancer diseases have further accelerated the market's growth. Despite these advancements, challenges remain, including the high cost of informatics software, the need for high-performance computing, and the complexity of data analysis platforms. Web services, sequence analysis platforms, bioinformatic solutions, nucleic acids, proteins, and genes are all integral components of the drug discovery process. In summary, the Drug Discovery Informatics market is a dynamic and evolving landscape that is essential for the development of new treatments and medications.

Segment Overview

This drug discovery informatics market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Discovery informatics

1.2 Development informatics Solution 2.1 Software

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Discovery informatics- The drug discovery process is a critical phase in the development of new medicines, involving the generation of vast amounts of data and information. Two primary steps in this process are identification and validation of leads, which are identified through various target classes using technologies such as high throughput screening, molecular modeling, medicinal chemistry, and structural biology. Drug discovery informatics plays a pivotal role in managing and analyzing this data, consisting of identification, validation, assay development, and lead generation informatics. Major players in the global drug discovery informatics market include IBM, Schrodinger, Certara, PerkinElmer, Collaborative Drug Discovery, and Evote. These companies offer innovative solutions that enable researchers to view essential chemistry and biology data during the drug discovery process. The pharmaceutical industry's adoption of these solutions is increasing due to their ease of use, affordability, multi-domain capabilities, and intellectual property protection features. Eurofins Scientific, a leading provider of drug discovery services to the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, has expanded its offerings in the drug discovery informatics market by acquiring various organizations. This acquisition is expected to enhance Eurofins Scientific's product offerings and provide better services associated with drug discovery informatics. The identification, validation, and lead generation process using a wide range of technologies will continue to drive the growth of the discovery informatics segment in the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Drug Discovery Informatics market is a dynamic and innovative sector that leverages technological advancements to revolutionize medical care through precision medicine. This approach, which focuses on effectiveness for individual patients based on genetic and molecular profiling, is transforming the way we treat various medical conditions, including rare diseases and orphan drug research. Informatics software plays a pivotal role in this process by facilitating data gathering, storage, and analysis. Technological innovations, such as gene sequencing and molecular modeling, enable the identification of novel medications and the design of clinical trials. Sequence analysis platforms and bioinformatic solutions are crucial tools for interpreting genome sequencing data, genes, nucleic acids, proteins, and molecular structures. Patient groups and medical professionals benefit from these advancements, as they can tailor treatments to each patient's unique genetic makeup. The biotechnology industry is at the forefront of these developments, driving progress in drug discovery and medical research. Data collection, data visualization, and clinical trial design are essential components of this process, ensuring that the most effective medications reach the market.

Market Research Overview

The Drug Discovery Informatics market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing focus on precision medicine and medical care. With advancements in genetic and molecular profiling, patient groups are playing a more active role in drug discovery. Technological advancements, such as gene sequencing and next-generation sequencing, are enabling the identification of novel medications for rare diseases and orphan drug research. Informatics software is essential for data gathering, storage, and visualization, allowing medical scientists to analyze large datasets and discover new drug molecules. Cloud-based technology and high-performance computing are revolutionizing drug development by providing affordable and accessible solutions for scientific research. The biotechnology industry is investing heavily in informatics solutions for infectious diseases, cancer, and chronic diseases, utilizing AI algorithms and bioinformatics tools for hit discovery, hit-to-lead optimization, and clinical trial design. The healthcare IT industries are also playing a crucial role in this field, providing innovative pharmaceuticals with the necessary infrastructural technology and specialized expertise to advance drug discovery. The market for drug discovery informatics is expected to continue growing as financial investments increase and the need for effective treatments for various diseases continues to rise.

