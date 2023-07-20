Drug Discovery Informatics Market size to Grow by USD 4,953.48 million from 2022 to 2027|Increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug discovery informatics market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,953.48 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 15.06%. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2023-2027

Drug discovery informatics market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global drug discovery informatics market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer drug discovery informatics in the market are Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., ChemBridge Corp., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Cresset BioMolecular Discovery Ltd., Curia Global Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Infosys Ltd., Insilico Medicine, International Business Machines Corp., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., Selvita SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

ChemAxon Ltd. - The company offers drug discovery informatics solutions such as KNIME workflow platform.

Certara Inc. - The company offers drug discovery informatics solutions such as Phoenix PK PD, Pinnacle 21.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - The company offers drug discovery informatics solutions such as Logica Transformative Drug Design.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (discovery informatics and development informatics), solution (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

The market share growth by the discovery informatics segment will be significant during the forecast period. The drug discovery and development process heavily relies on the discovery of drug molecules targeted for specific therapeutic areas, making it a crucial stage. This involves generating a substantial amount of data and information. Two key steps in the process are identification and validation, as well as lead generation. Researchers primarily concentrate on early-stage lead generation across various target classes. Utilizing techniques like high-throughput screening, molecular modelling, medicinal chemistry, and structural biology, novel leads are identified and selectively guided through the preclinical discovery process. The drug discovery process is time-consuming and costly, which poses challenges for end users such as the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Discovery informatics plays a significant role in efficiently processing large datasets, encompassing informatics for identification, validation, and assay development, as well as informatics for lead generation.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global drug discovery informatics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW). The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global drug discovery informatics market.

· North America is estimated to account for 29% of the global market during the forecast period. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends and drivers that shape the market during the forecast period. The drug discovery informatics market in North America is expected to experience moderate growth. This region has witnessed a surge in the adoption of advanced technologies in recent years. Factors driving the market in North America include the adoption of advanced technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases, government funding support for drug discovery, the presence of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and growing investments in information technology. Moreover, the market in North America is propelled by the increasing presence of leading vendors and the growing adoption of AI and machine learning in drug discovery informatics

Drug Discovery Informatics Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drug Discovery Informatics Market Driver

The increasing R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are notably driving the drug discovery informatics market growth. Due to the rising prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, COPD, asthma, cancer, heart disease, arthritis, cystic fibrosis, and dementia, there is a growing demand for the development of drugs. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies are increasingly focusing on research and development (R&D) activities to expand their drug pipelines for various therapeutic applications. They are investing in innovative medicines in areas like immunology, cancer, and infectious diseases to enhance their product portfolios. The pharmaceutical industry allocates a significant portion of its revenue, approximately 65% for early-stage discovery and development and 35% for late-stage development. Drug discovery informatics plays a crucial role in supporting the R&D process and speeding up product development. As a result, the demand for advanced software solutions in the drug discovery informatics market is growing.

Significant Drug Discovery Informatics Market Trend

An increasing number of clinical trials is an emerging trend shaping market growth. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and research institutes prioritize clinical trials as a crucial step in developing new treatments for chronic and infectious diseases. Clinical trials provide essential information about the safety and effectiveness of new drug molecules and are necessary for regulatory approval and marketing. However, collecting and managing clinical trial data can be complex and costly. An efficient clinical data integration platform enables real-time integration, standardization, and aggregation of data from various source systems. This platform facilitates early decision-making for pharmaceutical companies regarding drug molecules. Drug discovery informatics solutions play a vital role in optimizing clinical trial performance, and vendors in the market are focused on developing clinical trial management solutions. These factors contribute to the growth of the drug discovery informatics market during the forecast period.

Major Drug Discovery Informatics Market Challenge

The high setup costs of drug discovery informatics are the significant challenge hindering market growth. Drug discovery and development involve handling extensive data and information. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies utilize drug discovery informatics to integrate and aggregate diverse and distributed data. The drug discovery and design process is financially demanding due to the high costs associated with research and development as well as clinical trials, which can range from USD 800 million to USD 2 billion on average. Drug discovery informatics plays a pivotal role in expediting the drug development journey, encompassing target identification to commercialization. Computational drug design (CADD) necessitates suitable facilities for designing, developing, and optimizing bioactive compounds. The cost of pharmaceutical research informatics influences its adoption in research laboratories, which can be influenced by factors such as software costs, technical staff expenses, and advanced equipment expenditures. Utilizing software as a service (SAAS), high-throughput screening (HTS) software, and laboratory information management systems (LIMS) in drug discovery and development contributes to the overall expenses of drug discovery informatics. The high costs associated with the entire drug discovery process restrict the use of drug discovery informatics solutions in small and medium-sized laboratories, posing a potential hindrance to the growth of the drug discovery informatics market during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Drug Discovery Informatics Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the drug discovery informatics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the drug discovery informatics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the drug discovery informatics market industry across North America , Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of drug discovery informatics market vendors

Drug Discovery Informatics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 15.06% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,953.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 14.66 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 29% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, China, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Certara Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., ChemAxon Ltd., ChemBridge Corp., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Cresset BioMolecular Discovery Ltd., Curia Global Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Eurofins Scientific SE, Evotec SE, Infosys Ltd., Insilico Medicine, International Business Machines Corp., Jubilant Pharmova Ltd., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., Selvita SA, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

