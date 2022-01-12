Drug Discovery Informatics Market size worth $ 6.25 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 11.3% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Drug Discovery Informatics Market" By Mode (In-house, Outsourced), By Workflow (Drug Discovery, Drug Development), By Services (Sequence Analysis Platforms, Docking), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market size was valued at USD 2.39 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 6.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market Overview

The Drug Discovery Informatics Market is set to gain momentum in the coming years due to advancements in high-performance computing & web services, increasing adoption of in-silico modeling tools, the growing volume of drug discovery data, and rising demand for novel medicine moieties. The launch of advanced drug discovery information technology is set to intensify the industry competition. For instance, in January 2021, Certara, Inc. launched Simcyp Physiologically-based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Simulator platform version 20.

The new models help in assessing and analyzing the drug action during pregnancy and lactation. In addition, it helps the customers with critical decisions regarding optimizing medicine safety and efficacy profile. Companies are also increasingly adopting informatics solutions to shorten the long drug discovery timeline. For instance, in December 2020, Curve Therapeutics Ltd. implemented the CDD Vault platform for managing its genetically encoded Microcycle platform. It is a ubiquitous hosted platform suitable for applications across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and academic institutes for securing and seamless sharing of data in real-time, thereby facilitating collaborative discoveries.

Significant growth in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries across the globe represents one of key the factors to creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of chronic medical disorders and the escalating requirement for effective solutions to treat rare diseases are also augmenting the market growth. Drug discovery informatics is widely used by pharmaceutical organizations for the analysis of new drug entities and the handling of biological information from multiple sources.

Key Developments

In May 2019 , Jubilant selected the CDD Vault informatics platform as its discovery research informatics platform for five years.

, Jubilant selected the CDD Vault informatics platform as its discovery research informatics platform for five years. In May 2019 , Dassault Systèmes acquired Medidata Solution adding its clinical expertise and cloud-based solutions to Dassault's portfolio.

, Dassault Systèmes acquired Medidata Solution adding its clinical expertise and cloud-based solutions to Dassault's portfolio. In September 2019 Evotec collaborated with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to establish five drug discovery programs with clinical candidates from Evotec for further clinical development by Takeda across multiple therapy areas.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Infosys Ltd., Charles River Laboratories, Collaborative Drug Discovery, Inc., Eurofins DiscoverX Products, Jubilant Biosys, Selvita, Novo Informatics Pvt. Ltd., ChemAxon Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., and Oracle.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Drug Discovery Informatics Market On the basis of Mode, Workflow, Services, and Geography.

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Mode

In-house



Outsourced

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Workflow

Drug Discovery



Drug Development

Drug Discovery Informatics Market, By Services

Sequence Analysis Platforms



Docking

Drug Discovery Informatics Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

