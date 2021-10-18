Drug Discovery Informatics Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.45%| Increasing R&D Investment by the Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Boost Growth |17000+ Technavio Reports

Oct 18, 2021, 01:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The drug discovery informatics market is expected to grow by USD 3.54 billion from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.45% according to the latest market report by Technavio.
To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate- Request a free sample report.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Certara Inc., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. The increasing R&D investment by the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, drug discovery with reduced time and cost by using in silico modeling tools, and the increasing outsourcing activities for drug discovery will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high setup cost of drug discovery informatics might hamper the market growth.
Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
- Mode
- Discovery informatics
- Development informatics
- Market opportunity by Mode
Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our drug discovery informatics market report covers the following areas:
- Drug Discovery Informatics Market size
- Drug Discovery Informatics Market trends
- Drug Discovery Informatics Market industry analysis
Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Drug Discovery Informatics Market. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.
Drug Discovery Informatics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist drug discovery informatics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the drug discovery informatics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the drug discovery informatics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of drug discovery informatics market vendors
Related Reports:
Computer-aided Drug Discovery Market -The computer-aided drug discovery market size has the potential to grow by USD 21.75 billion during 2020-2024. Download a free sample report now!
Preclinical Software for Physiology Data Assessment and Animal Supervision Market -The preclinical software for physiology data assessment and animal supervision market size has the potential to grow by USD 2.97 million during 2020-2024.Download a free sample report now!
|
Drug Discovery Informatics Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.45%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 3.54 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, UK, France, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Certara Inc., Collaborative Drug Discovery Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Melissa Inc., OpenEye Scientific Software Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Schrodinger Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Explore
More news releases in similar topics
Share this article