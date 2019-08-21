Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) Global Market Worth $44.0 Billion by 2027

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IQ4I Research published a report on "Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) Global Market – Forecast To 2027". This report analyzes and studies the major competition, market drivers & Opportunities, Restraints & Threats in Drug Discovery Outsourcing market spread across North America, Europe, APAC and RoW, through 210 slides.

This report provides comprehensive insights on the drug discovery outsourcing global market. The report covers all segments, global trends and emerging strategies of the outsourcing market related to drug discovery. Major Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) players included in the report are AMRI, Aurigene, BioDuro, Charles River Laboratories (CRL), ChemPartner, Eurofins, Evotec, GVK Biosciences, Jubilant, Pharmaron, Selvita S.A., Shanghai Medicilon, Sundia Meditech, Sygnature Discovery, Syngene, TCG Lifesciences and Wuxi Apptec.

This report caters to the need of Contract research organizations, Pharmaceutical/Biotech companies, Academic institutes, Individual researchers, Investors, Service providers and other associated stake holders to identify and analyze the potential of the DDO market. The report also provides insights on customer base, number of deals between CRO's and Pharmaceutical /biotech firms, global FTE rates, employee strength & number of companies, revenue per employee of major players, therapeutic area gap analysis and successful research collaboration outcomes of selected CRO's and Sponsors, which are likely to have an impact on the DDO market in the foreseeable future.

Market Analysis:

In depth assessment of all segments and sub segments of Drug Discovery Outsourcing (DDO) Global market

Regional analysis of drug discovery outsourcing market

Market sizing based on molecule type (NCE's and biologics)

Emerging trends and strategies with KOL opinions

In house pipeline of some of the CRO's

CRO Business:

CRO business models

Changing CRO business models with recent examples

Key performance indicators /metrics of DD

Global Pharmaceuticals/Biotech key players R&D expenditure & Intensity

Top 50 pharmaceutical companies therapeutic area analysis

Competitor Analysis:

DDO Global key players TA Matrix

Global snapshot of DDO FTE rates (Chemistry and Biology)

Global DDO Key players FTE revenues, Customer base, Deal, TA gap analysis

Major outcomes of successful research collaboration of Selected CRO's with Major pharmaceutical/Biotech

Key Players Analysis:

Global Key players Overview, Services & capabilities, Therapeutic areas, Business models, Financials and collaborations.

Marketing strategies Analysis:

Major conferences attended by key players during 2017 to 2019)

Other marketing strategies analysis (Company website rankings)

