Drug Discovery Technologies Market worth $51.51 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Drug Discovery Technologies Market is projected to grow from about USD 30.58 billion in 2025 to USD 51.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.0%.

Browse 400 market data tables and 50 figures spread through 450 pages and an in-depth TOC on "Drug Discovery Technologies Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Drug Discovery Technologies Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024–2030

2024–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 30.58 billion

USD 30.58 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 51.51 billion

USD 51.51 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.0%

Drug Discovery Technologies Market Trends & Insights:

the reagents & consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery technologies market in 2024.

the high-throughput screening technologies segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery technologies market in 2024.

the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery technologies market in 2024.

North America accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery technologies market in 2024.

The drug discovery technologies market is expanding as companies, biotech firms, and academic research centers adopt tools to accelerate early-stage research. Key technologies include high-throughput screening, genomics, proteomics, and bioanalytical platforms that aid in compound identification and target validation. Progress in automation, AI-driven data analysis, and integrated workflows improves reproducibility and enables more informed decision-making. Companies are investing in cell-based assays, on-chip systems, and imaging technologies to reliably predict drug efficacy and safety. Together, these advancements support faster, more reliable development of new therapeutics.

By technology, the high-throughput screening segment held the largest share of the drug discovery technologies market in 2024.

the drug discovery technologies market is segmented into high-throughput screening technologies, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, in-silico/AI-based drug discovery technologies, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, mass spectrometry, and other technologies. In 2024, high-throughput screening accounted for the largest market share. This is because high-throughput screening facilitates the rapid screening of a huge number of compounds within a short period of time against biological targets. The technology has immense applications in the drug discovery stages of organizations associated with the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.

By therapeutic area, the oncology segment accounted for the largest share of the drug discovery technologies market in 2024.

the drug discovery technologies market is segmented into oncology, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases, neurological diseases, endocrine & metabolic diseases, autoimmune disorders, and other therapeutic areas. In 2024, oncology held the largest share in the drug discovery technologies market. This is attributed to the number of cancer research initiatives and an increased emphasis on targeted and personalized treatment approaches. Pharmaceutical companies utilize modern discovery tools to identify new drug targets, test large numbers of compounds, and select more effective lead candidates. The growing number of cancer cases, strong clinical pipelines, and steady funding from public and private sources continue to support the leading position of the oncology segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2024.

In 2024, North America held the largest share of the drug discovery technologies market. This is backed by a pharmaceutical and biotech foundation, along with the swift uptake of cutting-edge discovery tools. The US stands at the forefront in research funding, technological advancements, and regulatory encouragement for drug creation. The strong presence of contract research organizations, research institutes, and large pharmaceutical companies increases demand for screening, data analysis, and modeling tools. Ongoing clinical programs, steady funding, and close industry–research collaboration further support market growth in North America.

Top Companies in Drug Discovery Technologies Market:

The Top Companies in Drug Discovery Technologies Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), Revvity, (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Bruker (US), QIAGEN (Germany), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), among others.

