Drug-Free Pain Relief Is More Important Now, As Oxycontin Maker Pleads Guilty

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, agreed to plead guilty to three federal criminal charges for its role in creating the nation's opioid crisis. They will pay more than $8 billion and close the company. This latest news illustrates how vital drug-free pain relief is to the over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year. Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief without the use of addictive substances such as opioids.

"People are told the solution to all their problems are pharmaceutical drugs," says Yama Mustafawi CEO and Founder at Zarifa USA, "This is the biggest lie pushed by the medical field. At Zarifa USA we strive to help any and every one we can by bettering their health, and preventing future opioid addiction."

Zarifa USA offers a wide variety of in-home massage products that aim to support pain sufferers with medical-grade massage therapy tool that provide a positive drug-free experience. Their products can also be purchased using HSA or FSA funds, making them more financially accessible to those that need them most.

"We pay the utmost care and attention to detail in order to continue delivering nothing short of the best medical devices possible," says Mustafawi, "Our goal is to provide a graceful living experience through drug-free pain relief. Our products are made with the customer in mind. During trying times of this opioid epidemic, we aim to provide the highest quality products using modern methods of traditional practices that achieve beneficial results."

Abuse of prescription painkillers is a leading cause of the nation's opioid crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control, from 1999-2018, almost 450,000 people died from an overdose involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit. And about a third of those deaths in 2018 involved prescription opioids.

Media Contact:

Kacy O'Connell

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 517-712-0469

Website: https://www.zarifausa.com

SOURCE Zarifa USA

Related Links

https://www.zarifausa.com

