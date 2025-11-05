Drug Hunter, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Lori Friedman, Ph.D., to its Scientific Advisory Board

SAN FRANCISCO and PORTLAND, Ore. and BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Drug Hunter , the leading knowledge platform for drug discovery R&D teams, today announced the appointment of Dr. Lori Friedman, Ph.D., to its scientific advisory board (SAB). Dr. Friedman joins Drs. Wendy Young, Ph.D.; Dean Brown, Ph.D.; Nicholas Meanwell, Ph.D.; Daniel Erlanson, Ph.D.; and Ken Brameld, Ph.D. in aiding the management team to empower scientists and R&D leaders with the insights they need to discover tomorrow's medicines. Her deep expertise in biology and drug discovery complements the SAB's world-class knowledge as Drug Hunter grows its offerings across the spectrum of drug discovery disciplines.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Friedman to the Drug Hunter Scientific Advisory Board," said Dennis Hu, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Drug Hunter. "Her extraordinary experience in biology, target selection, and clinical validation will be key as we continue to expand Drug Hunter's scope in drug discovery biology."

The addition of Dr. Friedman to the SAB supports the growth of Drug Hunter's scope in discovery biology. Post this

Dr. Friedman is currently CSO of ORIC and has over 20 years of experience in cancer research, including expertise in cancer target discovery and validation, signal transduction, cancer genetics, drug discovery, pharmacology and biomarkers. During her tenure as the head of translational oncology for Genentech Research and Early Development (gRED), her team advanced more than 20 programs into clinical development including inavolisib and giredestrant for breast cancer. She is an inventor on 28 issued patents and author on over 100 peer-reviewed publications. She is currently chair of the Chemistry in Cancer Research working group of AACR, serves on the board of directors of Project Scientist, a non-profit organization serving girls in STEM, and serves on the board of directors of NextRNA Therapeutics.

"I'm truly excited to join the Drug Hunter scientific advisory board and contribute to a mission that resonates deeply with my own values: empowering the world's scientists to make tomorrow's medicines," said Dr. Friedman. "It's an honor to collaborate with such a thoughtful, talented group of industry leaders on a mission to share and amplify the insights that matter most to drug developers who are aiming to turn molecules into life-changing medicines."

The addition of Dr. Friedman to the SAB supports Drug Hunter's continued growth in the fields of biology, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, and drug discovery strategy. Drug Hunter is already relied upon by researchers at over 200 leading organizations investing in pharmaceutical R&D, including Eli Lilly, Biogen, Merck KGaA, Isomorphic Labs, Nimbus Therapeutics, and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Drug Hunter offers unparalleled, searchable insights from scientific literature, patents, and early disclosures distilled by an expert team of industry scientists.

About Drug Hunter

Drug Hunter is the essential knowledge platform for R&D organizations turning molecules into medicines. Drug Hunter's experts keep scientists current by connecting the dots, distilling industry lessons from thousands of sources into a one-of-a-kind searchable platform for drug discovery knowledge to make better decisions and solve critical discovery challenges. Founded and operated by a team of industry scientists, over 200 leading biotech and pharma R&D organizations rely on Drug Hunter to stay ahead of the curve.

Website: www.drughunter.com

SOURCE Drug Hunter