Drug Injection Devices Markets, 2028 - Regulatory Issues, Device Branding, Patient Compliance and Ease of Use, Healthcare Economics, Company Profiles

Oct 21, 2022, 10:45 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug Injection Devices to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Drug Injection Devices to 2028 - What You Will Learn
- What are the dynamics of the shifting landscape for injectable drug delivery and the market impact of new and evolving syringes and injectors by therapeutic indication?
- What are the market drivers influencing syringe and injector device designs, feature/functionality, product branding, competing technologies and commercial development?
- What are the key characteristics of the major injection device market segments and what is the impact of market demographics, and competing business strategies?
- What is the current market for syringe and injector demand by indication and therapy and what will it be in 2028?
- Who are the leading injection device companies, and what are their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations?
- What is the impact of economic, technology, and regulatory factors on injectable drug delivery demand?
The correlation between chronic conditions and the benefits of patient self-administration continues to influence therapeutic product decisions, managed care initiatives and regulatory actions.
Drug injection device designs are increasingly being based on the results of human engineering inputs and patient preference research. Branding and packaging choices are more frequently being driven by data sources historically employed by consumer product marketers.
For drug developers and device suppliers, the implications of these trends are influencing product development methodology and changing supply chain relationships. Decisions regarding as-supplied packaging that were once considered boilerplate have moved to the early stages of the development process.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Market Opportunity
- Injectable Drug Demand Drivers
- Syringe Economics
- Drug Self-injection - Device Technology Factors
- Device Selection - Stability and Material Issues
Competitive Landscape
- Injection Device Suppliers Capabilities and Market Presence
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
Commercial Injection Device Classes - Strategic Analysis
- Autoinjectors
- Manual Injection Autoinjectors
- Disposable Autoinjectors
- Reusable Autoinjectors
- Fixed Dose Autoinjectors
- Fixed Dose/Reusable Injectors
- Variable Dose Autoinjectors
- Syringe-based Autoinjectors
- Cartridge Base Autoinjectors
- Automated Injection Autoinjectors
- Product Specific Autoinjectors
- Dual Chamber Devices
- Dual Chamber Syringes
- Dual Chamber Pen Injectors
- Needle-free Injectors
- Pen Injectors
- Standardized Pen Platforms
- Pen Classes
- Reusable Pens
- Disposable Pens
Drug/Device Combination Products
- Prefilled Syringes
- Glass Prefilled Syringes
- COC Prefilled Syringes
- Subcutaneous Infusion Devices
Injection Device Selection Criteria
- Fixed vs Variable Dose Devices
- Lyophilized Drugs/Reconstitution
- Needle Configuration Strategies
- Disposable Drug Cartridges
- Human Engineering/Ergonomics
- Branding/Private Labeling
Drug Injection Device Market Segment Analysis & Forecasts
- Anticoagulants
- Antivirals
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Rheumatoid Arthritis
- Psoriasis
- Stelara (Ustekinumab)
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Emergency Medicine
- Hematopoietics
- Hormone Replacement
- Osteoporosis
- Reproductive Health
- Vaccines
Injectable Drug Therapeutics - Market Factors
- Regulatory Issues
- Device Branding
- Patient Compliance and Ease of Use
- Healthcare Economics
- Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/811b1y
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article