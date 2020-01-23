Drug of Abuse Testing Market Insights 2013-2020 and Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drug of Abuse Testing Market (By Product Type, Sample/Test Type, End Users / Setting Type, Region), Regulatory Status, 20 Company Profiles - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of illicit drugs is increasing across the globe. The global illicit manufacture of cocaine reached an all-time high of 1,976 tons in 2017, an increase of 25 percent on the previous year. According to the UN's World Drug Report 2019, Worldwide in 2017, an estimated 271 million persons aged 15 to 64 years (5.5%) had used drugs at least once, up by 30% from 2009.



Drugs of abuse testing involves detection of one or more illegal and/or prescribed substances in the urine, blood, saliva, hair, or sweat. The market for drug of abuse testing is driven by strict government norms against illicit drug intake, technological advances in testing equipment, increasing availability of forbidden drugs, and growing emphasis on work place screening among the urban population. On the other hand, legalization of drugs and lack of skilled technicians for drug of abuse testing are a few restraints hampering the growth of the market.



By Product Type



On the basis of product type, the drugs of abuse testing market have been segmented into consumables and equipment market. Consumables is the largest segment of the drug of abuse testing market, since consumable are easily available for use and provide rapid test results when compared to equipment. The equipment used in drug of abuse testing market include immunoassay analyzers, chromatography instruments and breath analyzers. Amongst these equipment, immunoassay analyzers held the largest market share in 2019. Breath analyzers market size is projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.



By Sample/Test Type



On the basis of sample type, drug of abuse testing is generally done using urine, blood, hair and oral fluids samples. Other than that, sweat and nail samples are also used for testing. Among these samples, urine and blood samples are majorly utilized for drug of abuse testing. Oral fluid sample type segment accounted for third highest share of the global drugs of abuse testing market in 2019. Hair as a specimen is also becoming a more effective way for testing long term drug use. Hair and Sweat sample type segments are competing very closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.



By End Users / Setting Type



By end users, the largest drug testing is done at the employment setting. The second largest setting is the criminal justice system. Together these segments accounted for over 70% share of the global drug of abuse testing market. The global drug of abuse lab-based testing market is predicted to reach close to US$ 1 Billion by 2025. Drug of abuse Professional POC tests help in reducing the time between diagnosis and treatment of a disease. Home OTC drugs of abuse testing held least share of the total market.



By Region



Geographically, North America holds largest share of the global drug of abuse testing market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the global market in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Europe holds second highest share of the global drug of abuse testing market. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing drug addiction in the region.



The emerging economies like China and India offer good opportunities for drug testing equipment market in Asia Pacific region. The drugs of abuse testing market in Middle East & Africa (MEA) is projected to display tremendous growth during the forecast period. In South and Central America, use of cocaine remains high, especially in South America, where cocaine use is currently at levels comparable to high-prevalence regions.



The report titled Drug of Abuse Testing Market (By Product Type, Sample/Test Type, End Users / Setting Type, Region), Regulatory Status, 20 Company Profiles - Global Forecast to 2025 provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving high growth drug of abuse testing market.



