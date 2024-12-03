Drug-Pricing Expert Katheryne Richardson Joins BRG's Healthcare Practice as Managing Director

Richardson brings 25+ years of experience navigating complex drug-pricing and access challenges

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global expert services and consulting firm BRG announced today that distinguished executive leader Katheryne Richardson has joined the firm's Healthcare practice in Washington, D.C. As a managing director, she will help a range of healthcare organizations apply technology-enabled solutions to the industry's most complex policy and operational challenges, including the 340B Drug Pricing Program and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Richardson has over 25 years of experience and a prolific track record. As vice president, Global Pricing and Health Systems Analytics, at Bristol Meyers Squibb (BMS), she led a team of over 100 professionals in developing pricing strategy and execution, contracting, government pricing and pricing analytics. During her tenure at BMS, she also spearheaded the company's 340B strategy, developed its new global policy analytics function and served as pricing lead in the first round of The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services' IRA price-setting for the top-selling Medicare Part D product. She is one of a handful of leaders in the US with direct experience in successfully navigating this new program, which included oversight of the company's pricing strategy, data submission, and impact analytics, as well as representing the pharmaceutical manufacturer in all live CMS meetings.

Earlier in her career, Richardson was Vice President of 340B Compliance for Apexus, where she managed relationships with key industry partners—from decisionmakers at the US Department of Health and Human Services and leaders at large academic medical centers to wholesalers, federal grantees, pharmaceutical manufacturers and advocacy organizations. Through these partnerships, she guided efforts to create and manage new organizational capabilities, including a national call center, online and live educational programs serving tens of thousands of individuals, new customer-facing tools and a market-leading national certification program.

"Katheryne is a recognized subject-matter expert and thought leader with a unique combination of experience, perspective and creativity. Her proven leadership and long history of partnering with stakeholders to achieve innovative solutions will be an asset to BRG and its clients," said Aaron Vandervelde, a managing director at BRG and leader of the firm's life sciences technology practice. "Having Katheryne on our team is yet another critical differentiator for BRG—and we look forward to the novel approaches and value she will deliver."

At BRG, Richardson will draw on her experience and best-in-class technologies to address the pharmaceutical supply chain's most complex challenges, such as improving transparency in delivering drug discounts.

"I'm thrilled to join BRG and the Healthcare practice's talented group of experts," said Richardson. "There's a natural alignment between my experience and the firm's capabilities. Its technology platforms, for instance, can usher in a new era of drug-discount transparency. I'm excited to contribute to that evolution and form collaborative partnerships to solve the industry's most pressing challenges and help our clients prepare for what's next."

Richardson earned her BS and PharmD degrees from the University of Kentucky College of Pharmacy and is a licensed pharmacist.

About BRG

Berkeley Research Group, LLC is a global consulting firm that helps leading organizations advance in three key areas: economics, disputes and investigations; corporate finance; and performance improvement. Headquartered in California with offices around the world, we are an integrated group of experts, industry leaders, academics, data scientists and professionals working across borders and disciplines. We harness our collective expertise to deliver the inspired insights and practical strategies our clients need to stay ahead of what's next. Visit thinkbrg.com to learn more.

SOURCE Berkeley Research Group, LLC