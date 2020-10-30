Drug Shows Encouraging Signs for Patients of Less Common Type of Dementia

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An investigational drug for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease shows significant improvement for patients with Lewy body dementia in a clinical trial that includes participants at the Pacific Neuroscience Institute located at Providence Saint John's Health Center.

Results of the Phase 2 trial, with sites across the U.S. and in the Netherlands, will be presented Nov. 7 at the annual Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's disease meeting. Lewy body dementia, like Alzheimer's is a cognitive disorder but unlike that more common type of dementia is related to Parkinson's disease with symptoms that include tremors, gait issues, and hallucinations.

Participants in the trial have been diagnosed with mild to moderate cognitive deficits associated with Lewy body dementia (also called dementia with Lewy bodies). As there are no approved treatments for this condition, patients often are given drugs for Parkinson's, but the medication is not as effective, said Melita Petrossian, MD, director of PNI's Pacific Movement Disorders Center and a member of the medical team conducting the 21-week Phase 2 double-blind, placebo-controlled trial.

It appears the drug neflamapimod, which was studied for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, reduces inflammation in the brain and spurs the formation of connections between brain cells. Patients involved in the trial were those who exhibited mild to moderate symptoms. Results, Dr. Petrossian said, are "very encouraging" and some patients asked to continue using the drug after the trial period ended.

Fifteen to 20 percent of those suffering dementia are diagnosed with Lewy body dementia-like syndromes. Aside from memory deficits and Parkinson's-like symptoms, patients may suffer sleep disturbances and hallucinations. Patients live an average of just four to seven years after diagnosis.

In November 2019, the Food and Drug Administration granted fast-track designation to investigation of neflamapimod to treat Lewy body dementia. As yet, no drugs have been approved by the FDA for treatment of the disease.

The trial is sponsored by EIP Pharma and involved patients 55 years and older. They were given neflamapimod orally two to three times daily for approximately 16 weeks. The company plans to continue into a Phase 3 trial of the drug.

About Pacific Neuroscience Institute

Pacific Neuroscience Institute (PNI) is devoted to the comprehensive care of patients with a wide spectrum of neurological and cranial disorders. Dedicated teams of specialists, state-of-the-art facilities and the use of leading-edge treatment along with our collaborative approach ensure that each patient receives the attention they require for successful treatment and recovery. PNI's specialty clinics are located at award winning hospitals Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica and Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Torrance, California. PacificNeuro.org

About Providence

Providence is a national, not-for-profit Catholic health system comprising a diverse family of organizations and driven by a belief that health is a human right. With 51 hospitals, 829 physician clinics, senior services, supportive housing and many other health and educational services, the health system and its partners employ more than 119,000 caregivers serving communities across seven states – Alaska, California, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas and Washington with system offices based in Renton, Wash., and Irvine, Calif.

