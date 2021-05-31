Drug Testing Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 4.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global drug testing market size is expected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2028. The introduction of innovative tests, stringent regulation mandating drug testing, and growing substance abuse & addiction are some of the factors anticipated to foster market growth during the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

By product type, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2020, owing to its repetitive use to conduct substance abuse screening

Based on sample type, the urine samples segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2020, as it is the most common method of sample collection

Increased unemployment and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic has made people more susceptible to substance abuse, thus created lucrative opportunities in the market

The legalization of marijuana for medicinal as well as recreational use in several countries is anticipated to change the current scenario and may create demand for innovative testing solutions

Stringent privacy rights in some countries are likely to limit substance abuse testing at workplaces, impeding market growth

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period as a result of the growing demand for substance abuse testing from emerging economies, such as China and India

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Drug Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Consumables, Instruments, Rapid Testing Devices, Services), By Sample Type, By Drug Type, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/drug-testing-market

Drug abuse and addiction is a global problem, affecting millions of people. As per the World Drug Report published by UNODC, in 2019, around 35.0 million people were suffering from drug use disorders globally. Such a high rate of drug abuse and substance use disorders has created a major demand for innovative tests to prevent, treat, and manage such cases. Several key players operating in this space are introducing innovative and efficient products to meet this growing demand.

For instance, in June 2019, Quidel Corporation received the U.S. FDA's 510(k) clearance to market its fluorescence immunoassay—Quidel Triage TOX Drug Screen, 94600. This is intended for detecting the presence of metabolites or drugs in urine. Moreover, in June 2020, Cordant Health Solutions offered video-observed oral fluid drug testing to help courts & government agencies to monitor participants during the COVID-19 pandemic. This aided in combating several challenges faced by people with substance abuse disorders during the pandemic.

Continuous government initiatives and implementation of strict substance abuse testing regulations to ensure safety have derived the demand for its testing products. In July 2020, the New Zealand government introduced a new bill that provides police the power to conduct random roadside drug testing of drivers to reduce impaired driving in the country. The new bill allows usage of oral fluid tests to check drivers for substances such as cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis, opiates, methamphetamine, and benzodiazepines. Also, in February 2020, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in India introduced extensive tests for pilots and flight crew members for psychoactive substances such as opioids & cannabis to ensure safe air travel.

Grand View Research has segmented the global drug testing market on the basis of product type, sample type, drug type, end use, and region:

Drug Testing Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Consumables



Instruments



Rapid Testing Devices



Services

Drug Testing Sample Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Urine Samples



Oral Fluid Samples



Hair Samples



Other Samples

Drug Testing Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Alcohol



Cannabis/Marijuana



Cocaine



Opioids



Amphetamine & Methamphetamine



LSD



Others

Drug Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Drug Testing Laboratories



Workplaces



Hospitals



Others

Drug Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy



Asia Pacific



Japan





China





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Chile



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Drug Testing Market

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated



Abbott Laboratories



Quidel Corporation



F. Hoffmann-La Roche



Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



Siemens Healthineers



Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.



Agilent Technologies, Inc.



LabCorp



Dr√§gerwerk AG & CO. KGaA



Clinical Reference Laboratory (CRL), Inc.



Cordant Health Solutions



Legacy Medical Services, LLC



Omega Laboratories, Inc.

