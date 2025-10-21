DrugBank Announces Leadership Transition as Company Accelerates into AI-Driven Future

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DrugBank, the premier provider of structured biomedical intelligence, today announced a strategic leadership transition designed to propel the company's next phase of AI-powered innovation and global growth. Effective October 6, Lisa Downey has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while Mike Wilson, DrugBank's Co-Founder, will transition from CEO to Chief Product Officer (CPO), focusing on advancing DrugBank's AI and data intelligence capabilities.

Leadership with Vision for the AI Era

Lisa Downey brings nearly 20 years of experience in healthcare, life sciences, and data-driven transformation. Her leadership at Clarivate and GlobalData spanned data science, genomics, and real-world evidence, driving scale and innovation across complex, data-rich domains.

"DrugBank has an extraordinary foundation of data quality and scientific credibility," said Lisa Downey, CEO of DrugBank. "As we look ahead, we're building on that foundation to deliver a new generation of AI-driven insights that help our partners unlock faster, smarter drug discovery and development. The possibilities ahead are incredibly exciting."

Founder Focuses on Product Innovation and AI Strategy

As CPO, Mike Wilson will lead the continued evolution of DrugBank's platform—expanding its use of machine learning and predictive modeling to transform biomedical data into actionable intelligence for scientists, analysts, and developers worldwide.

"We're entering a defining moment where AI is changing how science happens," said Mike Wilson, Co-Founder and CPO. "Our mission has always been to make biomedical data more accessible and useful. With AI at the core, DrugBank is poised to help organizations see connections and opportunities that were previously invisible."

Celebrating 20 Years of Growth and Discovery

The transition aligns with DrugBank's twentieth anniversary in January—a milestone marking its journey from a University of Alberta research project to a global intelligence leader. Over two decades, DrugBank has grown its content, technologies, and customer base, now accelerating toward a future defined by intelligent, AI-powered discovery.

Continuity, Commitment, and Expansion

Customers, partners, and stakeholders can expect seamless continuity in service and support. As leadership evolves, DrugBank's commitments to data quality, reliability, and scientific rigor remain unwavering. The company continues to invest in R&D, product innovation, and global market expansion to fuel its next chapter of impact.

For more information, visit www.drugbank.com

