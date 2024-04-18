DRUGDOCS® Launches Enhanced AI-Integrated Platform at the American College of Physicians Internal Medicine Meeting 2024

KANATA, ON, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Today, DRUGDOCS® Inc., a leader in delivering authoritative drug information to healthcare professionals, announced the rollout of a significant update to its platform, now featuring advanced AI integration.

The DRUGDOCS® platform systematically gathers drug-related data from a variety of sources including clinical study reports, systematic reviews, meta-analyses, product monographs, and clinical practice guidelines. This comprehensive approach allows healthcare providers to access crucial drug information quickly, eliminating the need for time-consuming independent searches. To guarantee that the data remains current and reliable, the DRUGDOCS® database is updated regularly.

DRUGDOCS® introduces its all new AI integration, an advancement that represents a substantial step forward in the way doctors use evidence on prescribed drugs for patient care. By weaving advanced AI into the fabric of the DRUGDOCS® platform, health care providers have an incredibly powerful tool – a synthesis of the current evidence on the drugs that they prescribe. Adhering to high methodological rigor in collecting the evidence, the DRUGDOCS® database provides a foundation of reliability and trustworthiness for the AI generated summaries. This ensures that when doctors make decisions based on the summaries, they're doing so with confidence and the ability to directly access the primary publications behind the summaries.

The incorporation of AI into the DRUGDOCS® platform does more than just update the technology—it reaffirms the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in healthcare and underscores its ongoing dedication to the medical community.

"Our AI-driven enhancements are transforming how medical professionals access and use drug information," said Isabella Steffensen, PhD, CEO of DRUGDOCS® Inc. "There is simply no other platform that matches the level of evidence-based solutions provided by DRUGDOCS®."

For further information or media inquiries, please visit www.drugdocs.com.

About DRUGDOCS® Inc.:

DRUGDOCS® Inc. was founded in 2008 with the mission to empower healthcare professionals with the latest prescription drug information to make informed, evidence-based decisions through unbiased resources that support the highest standard of care.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact: Dr. Red Thaddeus D. Miguel, Chief Technical Officer, DRUGDOCS® Inc., [email protected], +1-613-271-0566

SOURCE DRUGDOCS® Inc.