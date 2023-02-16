Drugs For Erectile Dysfunction Global Market Report 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Major players in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market are Eli Lilly and Co., Pfizer, Bayer AG, Dong-A Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, Vivus, Meda Pharmaceuticals, Apricus Biosciences, Cristália, S.K. Chemicals Co and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The global drugs for erectile dysfunction market will grow from $3.21 billion in 2022 to $3.25 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services effecting many markets across the globe. The drugs for erectile dysfunction market is expected to grow to $3.36 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 0.8%.

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market consists of sales Sildenafil (Viagra), vardenafil (Levitra, Staxyn), tadalafil (Cialis) and avanafil (Stendra).Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.

The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs refer to the drugs that are used to improve the effects of nitric oxide, a substance your body naturally generates that relaxes penile muscles, to treat erectile dysfunction. Erectile dysfunction is the inability to achieve or keep up a penile erection in men.

North America is the largest region in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market in 2022.Middle East is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The different types of drugs in erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs are sildenafil citrate, mirodenafil, and vardenafil.Sildenafil is a drug that is used to treat erectile dysfunction and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

It is offered under the trade names Viagra and others.It's unknown whether it's effective in treating female genital dysfunction.

The different routes of administration include Oral, topical, and injections and are used by hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

The drastic increase in the number of chronic diseases drives the erectile dysfunction drug market.Erectile dysfunction is mainly caused by chronic diseases resulting from a sedentary lifestyle such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure.

According to WHO, the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to grow by 57% by the end of the year 2020. Prevalence of chronic diseases increases the chances of erectile dysfunction among men, thereby driving the erectile dysfunction drug market.

Patients suffering from erectile dysfunction do not seek treatment owing to factors such as lack of education, lack of awareness, strong religious beliefs, social taboo, and low socioeconomic status.These factors are responsible for the patients suffering from erectile dysfunction rejecting or avoiding the treatment.

For example, according to a survey conducted by Opinium Research in February 2020, just 27% out of the total 2,006 men surveyed were aware that erectile dysfunction could be linked to high blood pressure or elevated cholesterol while just 22% of men surveyed were aware that erectile dysfunction is often associated with diabetes. These factors restrain the growth of the erectile dysfunction drug market.

New drug delivery techniques such as the use of pellets and creams are being implemented by many companies in the erectile dysfunction drugs market.Pellets and creams will have more efficacy and performance in erectile dysfunction and these are also more effective and safer to use.

These benefits from drug delivery techniques will increase the scope of the erectile dysfunction drug market.For example, In September 2022, Lupin, an India-based pharmaceutical company launched Sildenafil for oral suspension, 10 mg/mL with the approval of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This drug is for erectile dysfunction with unique dosages .

Medicines are authorized by regulatory bodies based on quality, safety, and efficacy to make sure that medicines are of standard quality and gives positive benefit.Companies are mandated to submit the documentation for the standard quality before applying for authorization.

The safety and efficacy of medicines should be demonstrated by clinical trials for all new medicines by the companies.Competent authorities will assess this data before authorizing the drugs.

In Europe, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) assesses the drugs for centrally authorized products.

The countries covered in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from goods and/or services sold within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of currency (in USD ($) unless otherwise specified).

The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values – that is, they are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the specified market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

