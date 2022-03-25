DUBLIN, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Drugs for Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2022: By Type, By Therapy, By End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global drugs for immunotherapy market.



The report focuses on the drugs for immunotherapy market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the drugs for immunotherapy market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies

Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis

Identify growth segments for investment

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings

Benchmark performance against key competitors

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the drugs for immunotherapy? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Drugs for Immunotherapy Market Global Report answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The Market Characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers

Major players in the drugs for immunotherapy market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Amgen, Inc., AbbVie, Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Eli Lilly and Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca plc., Johnson & Johnson and UbiVac.



The global drugs for immunotherapy market is expected to grow from $186.39 billion in 2021 to $208.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $310.48 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



The drugs for immunotherapy market consist of sales of immunotherapy drugs. Immunotherapy drugs help the immune system to fight cancer by stimulating the immune system of the body and generate an immune response aiding the production of antibodies.



The main types of drugs for immunotherapy are monoclonal antibodies, interferons, interleukins, vaccines, checkpoint inhibitors and others. Monoclonal antibodies are created by cloning a single white blood cell. Every subsequent antibody generated in this manner may be traced back to a single parent cell. The different areas of therapy include cancer, autoimmune & inflammatory diseases, infectious diseases, others and is used by various sectors such as hospitals and clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others.



North America was the largest region in the immunotherapy market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the fargest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The immunotherapy drugs market is being driven by rising incidences of cancer globally. The major causes for most cancers include obesity, smoking, alcohol, improper eating habits. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2019, around 606,880 deaths were caused in USA due to prevalence of the cancer. The Cancer Research UK predicts that there will be 27.5 million new cases of cancer each year by 2040. The rising incidences of cancer are expected to increase the demand for immunotherapy drugs driving market growth.



The high cost of immunotherapy drugs is acting as a restraint on the drugs for immunotherapy market as a smaller number of patients can afford the treatment. Immunotherapy drugs are expensive as drugs are made specifically for each patient and investment costs in the research and development are high. For instance, Novartis' Kymriah and Gilead Sciences' Yescarta are two immunotherapy treatments that cost between $373,000 and $475,000 per patient depending on the type of cancer. The Yervoy (ipilimumab) drug from Bristol-Myers Squibb, for the treatment of melanoma, a type of skin cancer costs $120,000 per course of treatment. The high cost of immunotherapy drugs makes it unaffordable, thereby affecting market growth.



Manufacturers of immunotherapy drugs are increasingly collaborating or partnering with other companies to share technology, resources, product knowledge and expand business. For example, Illumina Inc. and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMS) collaborated to utilize Illumina's next-generation sequencing (NGS) technology to develop and commercialize in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) assays in support of Bristol-Myers Squibb's oncology portfolio. Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and Pfizer Inc. entered into an asset contribution agreement to use Pfizer's portfolio of assets related to allogeneic CAR-T therapy.



Manufacturers of immunotherapy drugs are governed by various regulatory bodies such as the Food and Drug Administration in the USA. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates drugs and biologics under the authority granted to it by the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) and its amendments. Under this authority, FDA regulates the pre-market testing and marketing approval for all immunotherapeutic agents, either as drugs or biologics depending on the source and function of the investigational agent. Immunotherapeutic products that are regulated as biologics include antibodies and proteins and some nucleic acids.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Drugs for Immunotherapy Market Characteristics



3. Drugs for Immunotherapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Drugs for Immunotherapy



5. Drugs for Immunotherapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Drugs for Immunotherapy Historic Market, 2016-2021, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Drugs for Immunotherapy Forecast Market, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Drugs for Immunotherapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Drugs for Immunotherapy Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.2. Global Drugs for Immunotherapy Market, Segmentation By Therapy Area, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

6.3. Global Drugs for Immunotherapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7. Drugs for Immunotherapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Drugs for Immunotherapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Drugs for Immunotherapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9agobb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets