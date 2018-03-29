Drugs for Infertility: Global Markets to 2022

LONDON, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scope of Report:

This research report categorizes the drugs for infertility market by type. Segments include Anti-Estrogens and Gonadotropins.







Report Includes:

- 95 data tables

- An overview of the global market for infertility drugs and their future demand

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2013 to 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

- Discussion of the various causes of infertility among men and women and pharmaceutical drugs that enhance the reproductive fertility

- Insight into the type of infertility drugs, i.e., anti-estrogens and gonadotropins

- Profiles of major companies in the market, including Bayer, Merck, Sanofi, Ferring Holding and Abbott Laboratories



Summary

The global drugs for infertility market is registering growth due to growing infertile population and rising awareness about infertility treatments in both developed and developing countries. At the same time, economic growth in emerging countries, increasing prevalence of obesity and new methods of drug development are also driving the drugs for infertility market.



The market for drugs for infertility reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2022.



The market for drugs for infertility is concentrated with a few large players dominating the market.Major players in the market are Bayer, Merck, Sanofi, Ferring Holding, Abbott Laboratories and others.



Gonadotropins accounted for the largest share of the market for drugs for infertility in 2017 at REDACTED.The highest growth is projected to come from Gonadotropins, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



Major factors included increasing demand for fertility treatments, especially in Asia-Pacific andSouth America, changing government regulations related to operation of chorionic gonadotropin and increasing investments on product differentiations.



North America is the largest market for drugs for infertility, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.It was followed by Asia-Pacific and Africa.



Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the drugs for infertility market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.



The USA is the largest market in terms of value in the drugs for infertility market. Brazil and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.



The market is challenged by restraints such as patent expiry of fertility drugs, high costs of fertility treatments and pricing pressures from regulators.



