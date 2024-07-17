Increasing government regulations and awareness will drive demand for drug abuse testing.

Law enforcement and drug trafficking will drive the market for drugs of abuse testing.

WILMINGTON, Del., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The drugs of abuse testing industry was worth US$ 5.9 billion in 2022. A CAGR of 13.5% is expected from 2023 to 2031 for a total of US$ 18.7 billion in 2031. By providing cutting-edge approaches to drug detection, research and development efforts focused on creating novel testing methodologies—like breathalyzer technologies and saliva-based tests—help to expand the industry.

Specific policies for drug abuse testing may differ throughout organizations and environments. For instance, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has mandatory occupational urine testing criteria that normally include testing for five substances of abuse: amphetamines, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, and PCP. However, other drugs might also be checked for depending on the particulars.

The FDA runs a website called Device Advice, which offers information on a variety of tests that it regulates, including testing for drugs of abuse. Among the major contributors is the high prevalence of cannabis, opioids, cocaine, and amphetamine abuse. Testing methods that are accurate and efficient are crucial to detecting drug abuse and keeping the community safe.

The global drug of abuse testing market is experiencing robust growth driven by several key factors. Increasing substance abuse cases, coupled with stringent government regulations mandating drug testing in workplaces, and sports, are significant drivers. Technological advancements, such as rapid testing kits and high-throughput screening technologies, enhance the market's capabilities, while growing awareness about the health consequences of drug abuse fuels demand. Current market trends include the adoption of rapid testing kits, integration of Artificial intelligence (AI) for improved accuracy, and the rising popularity of home-based testing kits for privacy and convenience.

AI's ability to process and analyze vast amounts of data at incredible speeds is a game-changer for the drug testing industry. Through the implementation of advanced machine learning algorithms, AI can identify patterns and anomalies that may be indicative of substance use with greater accuracy than traditional methods. This means that AI could reduce the incidence of false positives and negatives, ensuring that individuals and organizations can rely on the results with a higher degree of confidence. For a company like JEMSU, which specializes in digital advertising, this evolution within the drug testing industry could provide new avenues for targeted marketing strategies and client education campaigns focused on the latest technological advancements. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, supported by ongoing innovations in testing methodologies and the expansion of telehealth and remote monitoring solutions.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Based on product type, rapid testing devices are anticipated to drive the market for drugs of abuse testing market.

With the advancement of technology, the market for breath sample tests is expected to grow.

The criminal justice testing market is likely to grow in demand due to the rise in drug trafficking cases.

Based on end-user type, forensic laboratories are expected to drive demand for drugs of abuse testing.

As the market for drugs of abuse testing grows, North America is expected to benefit significantly.

Drugs of Abuse Testing Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2031 Base Year 2017-2021 Size in 2022 US$ 5.9 Bn Forecast (Value) in 2031 US$ 18.7 Bn Growth Rate (CAGR) 13.5 % No. of Pages 219 Pages Segments covered By Product Type, By Sample Type, By Testing Type, By End-user

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Growth Drivers

Drug testing is mandated by governments worldwide, especially in the workplace, schools, law enforcement, and rehabilitation facilities. Kits and services for testing drugs of abuse are in high demand due to these regulations.

Many employers conduct random drug tests and pre-employment screenings to maintain a drug-free workplace. As the demand for drug testing during employment screenings increases, this market is experiencing an upward trend.

Ongoing developments improve drug detection sensitivity, accuracy, and speed in testing technology, including chromatography, immunoassays, and quick testing techniques. Due to growing public awareness of the detrimental effects of drug addiction on productivity, health, and society, individuals are encouraged to submit to voluntary drug testing.

Rapid drug testing kits are becoming more popular as healthcare becomes more decentralized and there are more point-of-care testing facilities. As a result of its affordability, speed, and convenience, point-of-care testing has become increasingly popular.

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Regional Landscape

Due to the rising prevalence of substance use disorders and the necessity to address drug abuse concerns in the public, drugs of abuse testing has received a lot of attention in North America . The Patients and Communities Act in the United States is one of the government's programs to track drug use in the population. These initiatives seek to improve public safety and health while addressing the issue of drug usage.

. The Patients and Communities Act in is one of the government's programs to track drug use in the population. These initiatives seek to improve public safety and health while addressing the issue of drug usage. Drug abuse testing is commonly utilized in North America in a variety of settings, such as businesses, medical facilities, and court cases. The need for reputable healthcare facilities, the growing number of people exposed to addiction, and the rise in drug use in the workplace are the main drivers of the demand for drug misuse testing services.

in a variety of settings, such as businesses, medical facilities, and court cases. The need for reputable healthcare facilities, the growing number of people exposed to addiction, and the rise in drug use in the workplace are the main drivers of the demand for drug misuse testing services. A well-established healthcare industry, a rapidly growing population, and drug testing programs contribute to the region's dominance in this industry. Regulations and rules that may govern drug misuse testing may have legal ramifications.

For instance, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) and the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) have their drug testing programs with unique guidelines. Furthermore, each state may have its laws governing drug testing in particular situations, such as employment drug tests and the legalization of marijuana.

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Competitive Landscape

Several international players dominate the global market for drugs of abuse testing. Therefore, prominent drug abuse testing companies produce products with liquid chromatograph tandem mass spectrometer (LC/MS/MS) technology to give employers and healthcare providers great sensitivity and trustworthy results.

Key Players Profiled

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Danaher Corporation

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Shimadzu Corporation

CareHealth America Corp.

Key Developments

In September 2023 , Danaher Corporation reduced the price of its Cepheid's Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra diagnostic test cartridges for tuberculosis tests from $9.98 to $7.97 in high-TB-burden countries.

, Danaher Corporation reduced the price of its Cepheid's Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra diagnostic test cartridges for tuberculosis tests from to in high-TB-burden countries. To support greater access to high-quality TB testing in less-developed countries eligible for Cepheid's Global Access Program, Danaher will provide each test cartridge to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, TB and Malaria.

Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Analyzers Immunoassays Analyzers Chromatographic Devices Breath Analyzers

Rapid Testing Devices Urine Testing Devices Oral Fluid Testing Devices

Consumables Fluid Collection Devices Others



By Sample Type

Saliva

Breath

Urine

Blood

Hair & Sweat

By Testing Type

Pain Management Testing

Criminal Justice Testing

Workplace Screening

By End User

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

On-the-spot Testing

Forensic Laboratories

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

The Middle East & Africa

