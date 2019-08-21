DRUGSCAN Develops In-Vitro Method to Assess Fentanyl Release when Fentanyl Transdermal Patches are Abused by Chewing

HORSHAM, Pa., Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUGSCAN® Pharmaceutical Services has developed an in-vitro method to assess the abuse-deterrent capabilities of transdermal fentanyl patches. Scientists at DRUGSCAN conducted an in-vitro mastication study to help pharmaceutical companies evaluate the release of fentanyl patches if chewed by an abuser—a common method to quickly release the fentanyl from the patch.

Prescription fentanyl transdermal patches are designed to slowly release the opioid through the skin over 72-hours. Abusers will attempt to defeat the slow-release mechanism by chewing the patch to ingest high levels of fentanyl, which could lead to overdose or death.

DRUGSCAN utilized an in-vitro mastication apparatus from their CAT.one® laboratory to simulate chewing of a commonly prescribed transdermal fentanyl patch. Scientists determined that the chewed patch released dangerous levels of fentanyl within a few minutes.

"Fentanyl is a potent synthetic opioid, that when used appropriately, is an effective tool for treating chronic pain—but can very quickly become abused," said Anthony Costantino, Ph.D., F-ABFT, president at DRUGSCAN and coauthor of the study. "This in-vitro model is far safer, less costly and substantially faster than performing in vivo evaluations of oral abuse potential and may assist pharmaceutical developers in evaluating the abuse-deterrent properties of new fentanyl transdermal patches to aid in limiting abuse and counteracting the opioid epidemic."

DRUGSCAN will be presenting results from this study at the PAINWeek annual conference, the largest U.S. pain conference for frontline clinicians with an interest in pain management, on Sept. 5, 2019.

About DRUGSCAN Inc.

DRUGSCAN is an ACM Global Laboratory. DRUGSCAN's CAT.one laboratory-based manipulation and extraction studies are designed and conducted to produce data that can predict a product's strengths and weaknesses to physical and chemical manipulations as well as to support abuse-deterrent label claims. Employing state-of-the-art technology and abuse-deterrent testing expertise, DRUGSCAN has been at the forefront of designing and conducting manipulation and extraction studies for many of the leading abuse-deterrent product developers in the U.S. and around the world. To learn more about DRUGSCAN and their CAT.one capabilities, please visit drugscan.com or call 800-235-4890.

