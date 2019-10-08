Drugstore Chain Mik Japan Launches International "Samurai Drugstore" Online Store with USD 100,000 Point-Back Campaign

OSAKA, Japan, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Established 48 years ago in Japan, Mik Japan Co., Ltd. (Head office: Osaka, Japan. President: Eiji Usui), a drugstore chain managing over 50 outlets, has opened Samurai Drugstore, an international online store for drugstore products from Japan. The company is holding a USD 100,000 point-back campaign to celebrate the opening of the service.

About Samurai Drugstore

The winning rate of the campaign is 1/5, so there is a high chance that one in five customers will receive full points back.

During the campaign period (until the end of December 2019), one in five people who have bought items at Samurai Drugstore will be selected through a raffle to receive points worth the same value of their purchases, which can be used for their next purchases.

Mik Japan Co., Ltd. has managed drugstores in Japan since 1974.

With the business philosophy of providing considerate services from the customers' point of view as its motto, the company seeks to introduce and deliver safe, secure products from Japan to overseas customers.

To that end, the company has established Samurai Drugstore, an international online drugstore for items from Japan.

Benefits of using Samurai Drugstore

1. Products carefully selected by veteran buyers with over 25 years of continuous service at a drugstore:

Introducing medicines, health foods, sweets, daily sundries, cosmetics, foods and other products handled by Japanese drugstores that are popular or not yet well-known overseas.

2. A safe, secure Japanese online drugstore managed by Japanese employees:



Orders are received by and shipped directly from the company's own warehouses, so there is no need to worry about counterfeits or imitations. Products are delivered to customers using a reliable shipping route.

3. Orders can be made from anywhere in the world:



Japanese products can be purchased from anywhere in the world as long as the customers are in a country or region to which the goods can be shipped.



Products are shipped worldwide, be it for foreign customers or for Japanese customers who have moved overseas.

Company overview

