Drugstore Lobby Agenda Raises Government Costs, Increases Deficit

WASHINGTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- As the independent drugstore lobby descends on Capitol Hill this week to push for costly new government health mandates, the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA) continues to highlight how pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) reduce prescription drug costs and improve benefits for consumers, employers, unions, and public programs.

"The independent drugstore lobby's agenda is proven to raise costs and increase the deficit," said PCMA President and CEO Mark Merritt.

