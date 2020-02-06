DRUID Teams Up with Vonage to Enable AI Powered Virtual Assistants on WhatsApp

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DRUID , a company specialized in developing intelligent virtual assistants (chatbots) for enterprise companies, has announced a strategic technology partnership with Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader that provides API solutions for messaging, chat, social media, video and voice apps. Through this partnership, DRUID's AI powered virtual assistants will be able to chat and respond through WhatsApp.

The partnership between DRUID and Vonage was made possible due to the increasing demand for intelligent virtual assistants which can communicate through WhatsApp. Currently, WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users in over 180 countries and is widely used by business communities thanks to its end-to-end message encryption, ease of use, and content variety – documents, photos or videos.

Vonage offers communications APIs - including messaging, voice and video communication solutions - that enable agile enterprises to enhance their customer experience and realize new business outcomes at scale. With a fully-integrated platform and global presence, Vonage APIs offer a simple, agile way to integrate with the WhatsApp Business solution, through which DRUID virtual assistants can provide client access to critical information via a familiar communication channel.

Through the WhatsApp Business API integration, a DRUID virtual assistant will allow any employee, customer, partner, or supplier to chat with the internal software systems of an enterprise company (ERP, CRM, BI) via WhatsApp. Users will use a friendly communication environment to answer their most complicated questions, through technologies like AI (Artificial Intelligence), NLU (Natural Language Understanding), ML (Machine Learning) or OCR (Optical Character Recognition).

"This collaboration combines the power of Vonage's innovative communications API platform with DRUID virtual assistant authoring expertise, together with a shared vision to help organizations deliver on their agenda for digital transformation, improved customer experience and business performance," stated Mark Summerson, Global VP API Partners, Vonage.

"Becoming partners with Vonage to leverage its communications is a major step in our strategy to position DRUID as a cutting-edge conversational hub. Adding WhatsApp, with all its security, localization, and high message delivery rates benefits, will add value to all Enterprise companies which focus on innovation, hyper-personalization, and ease of use through technology," said Daniel Bălăceanu, Product Management Director, DRUID.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, Australia and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage. To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage. To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage.

About Druid

Druid ( www.druidai.com ) is a high-tech company that develops intelligent virtual assistants for Enterprise companies. Thanks to the preconfigured conversational templates and proprietary NLU technology, DRUID allows any company to design and deploy powerful smart virtual assistants engaged in specific conversations across roles, processes or industries. In less than 1 year since its launch, DRUID gained clients such as Banca Transilvania, Raiffeisen Leasing, BCR Leasing, Asirom, ProTV, REGINA MARIA, Servier or Dona.

(vg-a)

SOURCE Vonage

Related Links

www.vonage.com

