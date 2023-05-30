DRUM CAPITAL PLACE A NEW HEAD OF SALES FOR THEIR PORTFOLIO COMPANY, EXCEL INTERIOR DOORS

30 May, 2023

Raw Selection has placed a Head of Sales for Drum Capital's portfolio company, Excel Interior Doors. Sean Butt, Senior Associate, lead the search.

LEEDS, England, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drum Capital announced that Matthew Brehm will be joining their portfolio company as Head of Sales, effective May 2023.

Matthew Brehm will be joining Excel Interior Doors from QUAKER Windows & Doors where he was the Director of North American Sales. Matthew will be bringing his experience as an expert in sales functions and processes, and business growth and development.

Additionally, Matthew's experiences that will benefit Excel Interior Doors moving forward include:

  • proven performance in management, leadership, communication, customer-driven management, entrepreneurial leadership, and long-range planning.
  • Experience in managing all aspects of the sales function.
  • Experience in developing a sales plan to fulfill the growth and revenue goals of a business.

"We have had an excellent experience working with Raw Selection. Alex Rawlings consistently delivers outstanding service, presenting us with top-tier candidates who are truly exceptional. Both Jack Burns and Alex have established a remarkably strong rapport with candidates and clients alike, resulting in a reliable and efficient recruitment process. We are extremely pleased with their performance and feel confident in recommending them without hesitation. Thanks to their assistance, we are now in a prime position to expand our portfolio company." - Chris Ayala, Managing Director of Drum Capital

About Raw Selection: We specialize in executive search, working exclusively with lower and middle-market Private Equity firms and their Portfolio Companies across Europe and North America. We support Private Equity firms to secure talent for their investment and operations teams and to identify proven senior executives for their Portfolio Companies. When it comes to recruiting senior executive talent for your business, our approach is one of meticulous search and due diligence. So much so, we de-risk recruitment for all our retained clients. We are so confident in our approach that we are prepared to offer a money-back guarantee on our services.

[email protected]

