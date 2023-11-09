Drum Liner Market size to increase by USD 98.29 million during 2023-2028; Growth of global chemical warehousing and storage market to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The drum liner market size is expected to grow by USD 98.29 million between 2023 and 2028. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.61% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Material (Flexible and Rigid), End-user (Chemicals and flammables, Adhesives and coatings, Food products, Pharmaceuticals, and Others), and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The growth of chemical warehousing and storage drives the drum liner market. Over 45% of the global chemical warehousing and storage market originates from countries including the US, China, South Korea, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. They registered a total storage capacity of more than 210 million cubic meters. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a Free PDF Sample

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the drum liner market: Amcor Plc, BASCO Inc., Berry Global Inc., CDF Corp., Dana Poly Inc., DG Air Freight Pvt. Ltd., Dow Chemical Co., FEECO International Inc., Glasnost India, Global Industrial Co., Greif Inc., Guardair Corp., Heritage Packaging, International Plastics Inc., Labelmaster, Primepac Industrial Ltd., Sri Lakshmi Vishnu Plastics, The Cary Co., Winpak Ltd., and Balmer Lawrie and Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 3.08% YOY growth in 2024.

Market Dynamics:

Trend

The growing demand for customization is an emerging drum liner market trend.

is an emerging drum liner market trend. Generally, the customization of drum liners in terms of size and design and the type of materials used is generally resorted to by players.

End-users such as pharmaceutical and chemical industries adopt customized drum liners for convenience in transportation.

Furthermore, the material and shape of a drum liner are important in deciding the optimization of cargo space, and thus, players are increasingly delivering customized solutions to meet customer requirements.

Challenge

The high risk associated with liquid storage and the availability of alternatives challenge the growth of the drum liner market.

challenge the growth of the drum liner market. Traditional drums and barrels operated for liquid storage are more inclined to contamination however, most drum liners are single-wall storage where moisture, dust, and ultraviolet (UV) rays can smoothly enter if left outside.

This compels the oil to degrade over time and end-users need to arrange separate facilities to store oil and lubricants in the drum liner effectively.

The report also covers information on upcoming trends and challenges.

Keg Segments:

By material, the flexible segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. These drum liners are typically formed of a minimal-density polyethylene LDPE. LDPE is generally time usable and easy to recycle in nature. Furthermore, the chemical industry is the largest customer of this kind of drum liner. Additionally, due to the strong packaging, pharmaceutical, and food sectors, there is a growing demand for chemicals.

Drum Liner Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018-2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 98.29 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.08 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 33% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

