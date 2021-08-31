Drum Roll, Please! Eat Me Guilt Free Announces the Winner of its 2021 "You Glow Girl" Grant

MIAMI, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six months after unveiling its first-ever "You Glow Girl" (YGG) grant to empower boss babes across the country, Eat Me Guilt Free announced its 2021 winner, Amanda Sheridan, founder of BagValet. As the recipient of the grant, Sheridan is in for a glowing 2022 – and she earned it.

Like any great girl boss, Sheridan saw a problem and turned it into an opportunity. Working as a ride-share driver to help support her family in Charleston, SC, she noticed how visitors and travelers would haul their luggage into small shops, restaurants and even through cobblestone streets every day. In response, she created a revolutionary service. BagValet aims to assist travelers to bridge the gap between lodging accommodations and flight times by providing daily luggage storage with the convenience of door-to-door service.

Sheridan has gracefully sifted through the challenges of being a female business owner in a male-dominated space and has simultaneously grown and led a small team. After the worst recession in hospitality history and a difficult time managing her personal health goals throughout the quarantine, 2020 posed some unique challenges. Sheridan spent time focusing on her health and her business and kicked off 2021 doing 400 times the volume than pre-pandemic. She has formed partnerships with AirBnb property managers, tour partners and even the Charleston International Airport. Sheridan is looking to level-up her technology and expand to service new cities soon.

"We are honored to name Amanda Eat Me Guilt Free's 'You Glow Girl' Grant recipient," said Eat Me Guilt Free CEO Cristie Besu. "She has already faced her fair share of challenges as she starts to launch into male-dominated spaces. We know her voice, story and success will instill confidence in other entrepreneurial women."

Besu launched the "You Glow Girl" Grant to bring to life the true purpose of empowerment, as well as to provide the guidance and resources necessary for female entrepreneurs, like herself, to level-up personally and professionally. As a mompreneur who began baking Eat Me Guilt Free treats straight from her own kitchen in 2013, Besu knows that when it comes to forging your way as a woman, the struggle can be real.

The competition consisted of more than 320 radiant applicants, spanning several industries including food and beverage, skincare and cosmetics, health and fitness, education, technology and software, marketing, fine art, hospitality and more. The selection committee narrowed the applicant pool down to 10 finalists, who were asked to submit videos introducing themselves and their businesses. Finally, the top 10 participated in Zoom interviews with Besu.

As this year's winner, Sheridan will receive $10,000 to help her business flourish; a one-year supply of Eat Me Guilt Free products to stay fueled; a Peloton bike to maintain fitness goals; and a one-year mentorship program, which includes monthly virtual check-ins with the queen of girl power herself, Cristie Besu.

Besu founded Eat Me Guilt Free on the core belief that freedom should not have limitations. That's why the "You Glow Girl" Grant isn't glowing anywhere. Besu and the Eat Me Guilt Free team are thrilled to continue their commitment to supporting female entrepreneurs with YGG 2.0, which will kick off with not one, but two unique events, including a VIP brunch at the Confidante Miami Beach. Besu also plans to launch her podcast, where she will interview the women that are behind the scenes of this new phase of innovation, disruption and creativity and provide insight into a new business world that is literally taking shape in real time. The launch of the podcast will be in conjunction with the unveiling of Eat Me Guilt Free's new brand platform, called "Free Delicious," which will mark the start of a journey to evolve into a holistic lifestyle brand.

"As excited as I am about today's special milestone, I am equally enthusiastic about what the future for YGG holds," said Besu. "There's a monumental amount of progress that still needs to take place, and I, along with EMGF, intend to continue to help strengthen and widen the path for women entrepreneurs."

Eat Me Guilt Free boasts a team of highly skilled artisan bakers, and the product line's baked goods offer a protein-packed, low-carbohydrate ratio, making them a healthier alternative to traditional snacks. Eat Me Guilt Free is always innovating its product line and will be baking more favorites in 2022. The brand never sacrifices taste or texture when creating original recipes — and fills a gap in the market with its health-conscious alternatives to sweets that fitness/wellness enthusiasts can feel good about putting into their bodies.

Now, Eat Me Guilt Free is baking up more than just brownies in the kitchen — Besu is curating a powerful, multi-layered female empowerment community, bringing together women entrepreneurs and leaders who will strengthen one another and continually rewrite the traditional business narrative.

About Eat Me Guilt Free

Eat Me Guilt Free was founded by Registered Nurse and Certified Sports Nutritionist Cristie Besu in Miami, FL in 2013. What began as a passion project soon turned into a small business for the Cuban-American mom-of-three, as she discovered the importance and satisfaction protein-packed and better-for-you foods provided to others. Eat Me Guilt Free, which sources ingredients primarily from Europe for higher quality food standards, offers healthy solutions for those who strive to live a healthy and active lifestyle. Besu never sacrifices taste and texture when creating original recipes, hand-crafted by artisan bakers in small batches in order to ensure optimal freshness. The brand also uses Modified Atmosphere Packaging in select products to exclude unnecessary preservatives. Eat Me Guilt Free's product line of bread, brownies, snacks and tortilla wraps offers an unprecedented protein-to-carbohydrate ratio, making them a high-protein, low-carb alternative to traditional snacks and foods. Eat Me Guilt Free fills a gap in the market for an alternative to sweets that people can feel good about putting into their bodies. Available on https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/ , Amazon , The Vitamin Shoppe and GNC, Eat Me Guilt Free also offers an exclusive subscription. Eat Me Guilt Free is recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

For more information, please visit https://www.eatmeguiltfree.com/ , www.instagram.com/eatmeguiltfree , www.facebook.com/eatmeguiltfree , or www.twitter.com/EatMe_GuiltFree .

