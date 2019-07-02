Drummond Company, Inc. Announces Appointment of Lewis Wayne Isaacs to Its Board of Directors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Drummond Company, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Lewis Wayne Isaacs to its board of directors effective May 23, 2019. Mr. Isaacs was elected to the board at the annual shareholders meeting.

Mr. Isaacs has over 40 years of experience in the mining sector in the United States, Canada, South Africa and Australia, serving in various positions at BHP-Billiton, Kerr-McGee Coal Corporation and Peabody. Throughout his career, he has performed a variety of roles, which include, among others, the development of new mines and processing facilities, sales and production, with a strong focus on continuous improvement.

We are confident that Mr. Isaacs will add great value to our board of directors and that Drummond Company will benefit from his broad experience base.

Mr. Isaacs is currently chairman of the board of American Zinc Recycling. He is a graduate of Southern Illinois University and the University of Missouri-Rolla.

