Drums Corps International Brings Showmanship, Precision and Flair to U.S. Movie Theaters With the '2018 DCI Tour Premiere' This Summer

Tickets for the "Drum Corps at the Cinema: 2018 DCI Tour Premiere" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.



Fathom Events and DCI will present "Drum Corps at the Cinema: 2018 DCI Tour Premiere" in nearly 500 U.S. movie theaters on Thursday, June 21 live at 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. AK / 2:30 p.m. HI, through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).



Through the annual DCI Tour and World Championships, Drum Corps International provides entertainment to millions through live performances and broadcast events. This event will feature six of DCI's top marching music ensembles: Blue Stars (La Crosse, WI), Bluecoats (Canton, OH), Boston Crusaders (Boston, MA), Carolina Crown (Ft. Mill, SC), The Cavaliers (Rosemont, IL) and Phantom Regiment (Rockford, IL).



"DCI consistently showcases thrilling, show-stopping performances every year," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "We are excited to continue our 15-year partnership with DCI and offer moviegoers another season of amazing sights and sounds from drum corps talent all over the U.S."



About Fathom Events

Fathom Events is the leading event cinema distributor with participating theaters in all 100 of the top Designated Market Areas®, and ranks as one of the largest overall distributors of content to movie theaters. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC) (known collectively as AC JV, LLC), Fathom Events offers a variety of one-of-a-kind entertainment events in theaters such as live performances of the Metropolitan Opera, top stage productions including Newsies! The Broadway Musical and George Takei's Allegiance, major sporting events such as Mayweather vs. McGregor, epic concerts with artists like Lady Antebellum and Sammy Hagar, the yearlong TCM Big Screen Classics series, inspirational events such as Is Genesis History? and IN OUR HANDS: The Battle for Jerusalem, and beloved anime titles like Princess Mononoke and Spirited Away. Fathom Events takes audiences behind the scenes for unique extras including audience Q&As, backstage footage and interviews with cast and crew, creating the ultimate VIP experience. Fathom Events' live digital broadcast network ("DBN") is the largest cinema broadcast network in North America, bringing live and pre-recorded events to 912 locations and 1,427 screens in 181 DMAs. For more information, visit www.fathomevents.com.

About Drum Corps International (DCI)

Drum Corps International (DCI) is the world leader in producing events for the world's most elite and exclusive marching ensembles for student musicians and performers. Founded in 1972, Drum Corps International has developed into a powerful, nonprofit, global youth organization with far-reaching artistic, educational and organizational influence. Drum Corps International is Marching Music's Major League™. Learn more about the exciting world of Drum Corps International and its member corps on the Web at www.DCI.org or call (317)-275-1212. Drum Corps International is located in Indianapolis, Ind.



